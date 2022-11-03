Overview: Many parents, guardians and sponsors procure bikes and other spare parts for their children, pay taxes to clear the bikes, hire coaches to train their children, treat injuries, pay for air tickets and the like.

In most sporting disciplines, the synergy between the sportsmen and women vis-à-vis their respective parents, guardians or sponsors per say is Heaven blended.

Parents execute enviable varying tasks at hand in the career development of the several sports personalities in the box.

From the advisory roles, parents, guardians or sponsors virtually make or break careers of the sportsmen and women.

They encourage or discourage the talented youngsters.

Most parents are keen sponsors (financially or otherwise) and others move an extra mile to train their children or even hire the coaches for the budding sportsmen.

In sports spheres as swimming, motorsport, golf, football, basketball, rugby, cricket, handball, tennis, chess, table tennis, netball, cycling and others, parents are known to take the lead to help the career development of their children.

The case is no different from motocross in particular.

Brothers Miguel Katende (3) and Jonathan Katende during a competitive event Credit: John Batanudde

Many parents, guardians and sponsors procure bikes and other spare parts for their children, pay taxes to clear the bikes, hire coaches to train their children, treat injuries, pay for air tickets and the like.

Amidst the many challenges faced by the different rider parents, humble pleas have been extended to different stakeholders including the Government of Uganda.

Counsel Paul Musede optimally utilized the opportunity to plead for assistance as he spoke at the official launch of the 2022 Armed Forces Appreciation Challenge at Kololo Ceremonial Independence grounds in Kampala city.

Counsel Paul Musege and other rider Parents speak during the launch of the 2022 Armed Forces Appreciation Challenge at Kololo Ceremonial Independence Grounds | Credit: John Batanudde

Musede lauded Barack Oland for the sacrifice of making a standard race track that the riders use to train and competitively race on.

In the same vein, he politely pleaded for tax exemptions, education bursaries to young riders and other offers that will motivate the youngsters.

I thank the Busika facility owner (Orland) for giving us the time to train. As parents, we have chipped in. We have a few challenges as parents that ought to be addressed. We seek support; not only financial but through sister organizations as URA for tax exemptions. We also need scholarships to support some of young riders to excel in the educational sector. Counsel Paul Musede, Rider Parent

Rider Parents at the launch | Credit: John Batanudde

For starters, the second Armed Forces Appreciation Challenge will take place on Sunday, 27th November 2022 at Busika Race Track.

Uganda will field riders in the various categories.

Other countries that will take part include Israel, South Africa, Kenya, Tanzania, United States of America and others from Europe.

At least 100 riders plus will take place in the event that was last held in 2019 but paused in 2020 and 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Proceeds from the event will be given to the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) in appreciation for the special services provided over the years.

Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Chief of Defence Forces (CDF) General Wilson Mbadi was the chief guest, represented by Major General Leopold Eric Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff of the UPDF.

Major General Leopold Eric Kyanda, the Joint Chief of Staff of the Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) with his speech | Credit: John Batanudde

Key sponsors and partners include Extreme Adventure Park, Mountain Dew, Stanbic Bank (Felix Pay), Next Media Services, Vision Group, Radio Simba, Stabex International, Dott Services Limited, Bar Aviation, Yamasaki, National Council of Sports (NCS) and others”

National Council of Sports (NCS) offered a Shs 50,000,000 contribution to help in the preparation of the event.

Michael Toyota Kaguta of the famous Team Chairman vowed to mobilize as many youths to attend the event.