Flyhalf Calvin Gizamba has been named captain for Uganda’s campaign at the Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy 2023 in Nairobi, Kenya.

Gizamba is a Namilyango College (Anchors) product and won the USSSA National Rugby XVs tournament in his final year of high school. He plays for KOBs Rugby Club in the top tier men’s rugby premier league.

He will lead a team of twenty-nine through the championship that kicks off this Saturday, April 22, 2023 at Nyayo National Stadium.

Uganda U20 squad for Rugby Africa U20 Barthes Trophy:

1 Hamidu Simdilana (Sailors), 2 Edison Ariho (Sailors), 3 Sam Lumala (SMACK), 4 Malcolm Muwoola (Greenhill Academy), 5 Rodney Takan (Turkish Light Academy), 6 Moses Mununuzi (Jinja Hippos), 7 Mark Mikaya Balibali (Sailors), 8 Hamza Ssempijja (Heathens), 9 Victor Baguma (Bisons), 10 Ethan Mugabi (SMACK), 11 Bright Mukisa (Kiira Crocs), 12 Terry Edgar Okore (Njeru Hurricanes), 13 David Bajjananseko (Stallions), 14 David Awan (Sailors) – Vice-Captain, 15 Shakulu Kigozi (Rhinos), 16 Francis Bogere (SMACK). BACKS: 17 Stuart Micheal Mwayi (Kobs) – Vice-Captain, 18 Matthew Musasizi (SMACK), 19 Calvin Gizamba (Kobs) – Captain, 20 Gift Wokorach (Walukuba Barbarians), 21 Hashim Kabogoza (Rams), 22 Thomas Arthur Opio (Rhinos), 23 Fredrick William Mulindwa (Sailors), 24 Arnold Jones Ocen (Rhinos), 25 Rodney Mugume (Sailors), 26 Yusuf Ssali (Kobs), 27 Robert Sentongo (Impis), 28 Julius Oyuk (Stallions), 29 Isaiah Sserwanje (Sailors).

They include only two returnees from last year’s squad; David Bajjananseko who joined Stallions from Kobs this season and Hashim Kabogoza of Rams.

The technical bench comprises two premier league coaches; Martial Tchumkam (Rhinos) as head coach and his assistant Emmanuel Katuntu (coach-player at Impis) handling the backs.

Uganda will face hosts Kenya in the fourth Quarterfinal at 4 p.m. EAT on the opening day.