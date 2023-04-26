Overview: KCB Bank has offered Ug.shs 80,000,000 to FMU to help organize the 2023 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally. There is an increment of Ug.shs 10,000,000 from last year's package.

Competition: 2023 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally

2023 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally Dates : Friday, 5 th – Sunday, 7 th May

: Friday, 5 – Sunday, 7 May Venue: Jinja city, Uganda

The Federation of Motorsport Uganda (FMU) has further strengthened their bond with KCB Bank Uganda.

The financial institution has once again come on board to sponsors the 2023 Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa rally.

With an improved package of Ug.shs 80,000,000 (from last year’s Ug.shs 70,000,000), FMU has promised a far much better event.

The sponsorship was officially unveiled before the media and entire public at the KCB Bank head offices along Kampala road in the city’s Central Business District (CBD).

KCB Bank Uganda presents a dummy cheque of Ug.shs 80,000,000 to FMU | Credit: John Batanudde

FMU’s team was led by the president Dipu Ruparelia, Leila Mayanja (General Secretary), Umar Mayanja (Clerk of the course), Albert Ofong (Deputy Event Manager) and other people.

Diana Komukama Ssempebwa (head of marketing) represented the sponsors alongside other KCB Bank staff.

KCb Bank’s Diana Komukama Ssempebwa (left) and Dipu Ruparelia (FMU president) show off a booklet | Credit: John Batanudde

This year’s Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Uganda Rally (POAR) is scheduled to take place in Jinja city from 5th to 7th May 2023.

For starters, Shell-V Power financed Ug.shs 180,000,000 towards this rally.

Motorsport in Uganda is worshipped almost like a religion. Fans spend and resources are left in the communities where the event is held which is a positive impact. The Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally is the most prestigious rally on the calendar of FMU.We expect fans and competitors from the East African block. We thank KCB Bank for choosing FMU as a strategic partner. Dipu Ruparelia, President FMU

Dipu Ruparelia addresses the media flanked by Clerk of the course Umar Mayana | Credit: John Batanudde

Dummy cheque from KCB Bank to FMU for Pearl of Africa Rally | Credit: John Batanudde

I thank KCB Bank for partnering with FMU for the Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally. We are working with a team of more than 500 people to ensure that the rally is safe and a success. The international drivers arrive in Jinja city starting Monday ahead of private practice. Friday will be for a qualifying stage for ARC competitors before the race will start on Saturday for 7 stages covering a distance of 132 KM. On Sunday, there will be two morning stages before moving to Bujagali for the super special stage. We shall make many improvements from last year. The rainy weather is a challenge but it is fun for the sport. I urged fans to be disciplined. Umar Mayanja, Clerk of the course – Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally 2023

Diana Komukama addresses the media | Credit: John Batanudde

It is a pleasure to be back here yet again. I congratulate FMU for a successful rally last year. We can never forget safety. KCB Bank is extremely passionate about sport and rally in particular. Rally is in our mood. We want to see our sport elevated to another level. It excites us and we have witnessed the growth. We urge the fans to maintain the issue of safety. We shall make a cash contribution of Ug.shs 80,000,000. Diana Komukama Ssempebwa, marketing manager, KCB Bank Uganda

FMU is grateful for KCB Bank to come back on board. We shall guide the spectators on where to go and view the cars. Albert Ofong, Deputy Event manager – FMU

L-R: Oscar Ntambi, Dipu Ruparelia, Diana Komukama Ssempebwa and Mike Mukula Junior pose with their branded cars outside the KCB Bank Uganda head offices in Kampala | Credit: John Batanudde

Meanwhile, KCB Bank will sponsor two drivers in this particular rally; Mike George Mukula Jr and Oscar Ntambi.

These two drivers openly expressed gratitude about the offer from the bank, as they target great performances in the up-coming championship.

I am so excited about this partnership. I thank KCB Bank for coming at the right time. I and my team, we want to give you results. Oscar Ntambi, Rally Driver

Diana Komukama and Oscar Ntambi | Credit: John Batanudde

Diana Komukuma and Mike George Mukula junior | Credit: John Batanudde

I am thankful of my entire team for helping me realize the dream. The hard work has really paid off. Thank KCB Bank and the fans for believing in us. Mike George Mukula Junior, Rally Driver

Uganda’s crew of Jas Mangat and Joseph Kamya won the 2022 event.

The Shell V-Power Pearl of Africa Rally is part of the Africa Rally Championship, luring the continent’s finest drivers.