Officials from the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) alongside the Ministry of Education & Sports (MoES) executed the final inspection of facilities in Mbarara city ahead of the 2023 USSSA Games.

This exercise was undertaken to confirm the readiness of the two host schools; Mbarara High and Ntare School.

Competition venues (playgrounds), accommodation facilities, secretariat venues and the security situation were all accessed.

A Tennis court in Mbarara city | Credit: USSSA Media

Some of the playgrounds visited included those at Mbarara High School, St.Joseph Vocational School – Nyamitanga, Nyamitanga SSS and Mbarara Junior Primary School.

“The main objective of this final inspection was to confirm the readiness of the host schools (Ntare and Mbarara High School) towards hosting multitudes of participants in having successful games.” Ayub Khalifan Kiyingi, a USSSA Executive Committee member remarked.

The quality of all playing fields and other competition venues, rooms of residence and security of the participants as well as the official were put in consideration.

An indoor facility in Mbarara city that will be used for Indoor games as Badminton and Table Tennis | Credit: USSSA Media

The Fresh Dairy USSSA Games include Girls Football, Hockey (Boys and Girls), Badminton (Boys & Girls), Table Tennis (Boys &Girls), Tennis (Boys & Girls) as well as Basketball (Boys and Girls).

The qualifiers for the racket and bat games were hosted at Nabisunsa Girls schools mid-April 2023 with several schools booking their berths at the championships.

These games will start on Sunday, 7th through to Monday, 15th May 2023 with the top teams qualifying for FEASSSA Games due in Rwanda (Huye city) later this year (August).

Meanwhile, the inspection of facilities at Nyakasura school and the rest of the places in Fort Portal city was also conducted by a different team of officials prior to the USSSA national football finals (7th to 20th May 2023).