USSSA Football 2023 (Boys):

Group E:

Fort Portal S.S 1-0 Blessed Sacrament Kimanya

Buddo S.S 2-2 Dynamic S.S

Amus College 2-0 Victoria High Iganga

Mbale Progressive School 1-1 Mityana SS

Every time one of the four schools from the host zone are in action at the on-going 2023 USSSA boys’ football in Fort Portal tourism city, massive crowds are a must.

This has been the case for every game that Fort Portal Secondary School has been engaged in.

On Thursday, 11th May 2023, Fort Portal S.S made it 2 wins in 2 games with a 1-0 win over Blessed Sacrament Kimanya at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground.

Once again, the crowd did not disappoint as Vincent Ayebare scored the all-important goal in the second half for the lone goal.

Fort Portal S.S player runs besides the fans on the touchline at Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground

Fort Portal S.S had beaten Amus College 1-0 in their opener on match day one and now have the maximum six points.

“I am happy to have scored and help my school win. I thank the supporters (fans) for cheering us on” goal hero Ayebare revealed.

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya against Fort Portal S.S at Canon Apollo PTC playground in Fort Portal city

Meanwhile, Buddo S.S shared the spoils 2-all with Dynamic S.S Mukono at Kichumba Technical college playground one.

Dynamic took the first half lead through Adii Mpiima before Buddo S.S recovered to score through Joseph Kizza and Jimmy Kalema.

With virtually the last kick of the game, Clovis Okwera’s seemingly harmless free-kick from 35 yards spilled through the legs of gangly goalkeeper Ismail Yiga as Jovan Kayongo pounced to secure a point.

In the same group, Amus College School picked their first victory of the campaign, winning 2-0 against Victoria High School Iganga at the Minor Seminary playground along Kasese road.

Allan Oyirwoth scored a penalty and Fahim Dramaza added the second for Nimrod Kintu’s coached side who lost the opener 0-1 to Fort Portal S.S.

Mbale Progressive and Mityana S.S played to a 1-all draw.

Other Group Results:

Group D:

In group D, St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo School overcame Bukedea Comprehensive School 3-0 at the Kichwamba Technical college playground 1.

Bukedea Comprehensive School is an entity owned by the speaker of the national parliament Rt Hon. Annet Among, St Mathias Kalemba.

Left footed forward Micah Ochen led the damage with a well taken first half brace.

This was supplemented by a great strike by the team captain for the memorable win.

The win was a perfect and expected reaction following a 0-1 loss to Standard High Zzana on match day one.

Meanwhile, in other group D contests, Old Kampala recorded their second win of the competition with a 3-1 victory over St Joseph College Layibi at the Nyakasura 1 playground.

Nakwasi Seed School fell 1-3 to St Kagwa High School from Bushenyi at the Kitarasa playground, along the Fort Portal – Bundibungyo highway.

Jinja S.S and Standard High Zzana played to a goal-less draw at the Bukwali playground.

Group H:

Record champions of this competition Kibuli S.S edged Lotukei Seed Secondary School 1-0 at the Kichwamba Technical College playground II.

Juma Ssajjabi scored a late-late penalty to give Emuron Recoba and Kibuli S.S their second win of the tournament, after yet another hard fought 1-0 win over Kihanga Secondary School in the opener.

Royal Giant High School Mityana beat Nganwa High School 1-0 with team captain Issa Bugembe heading home the sole strike in the second half at Kichuwamba 1 playground.

Royal Giant High School ascended to the summit of group H after a 3-0 win over Tororo Progressive Academy.

Tororo Progressive Academy swiftly recovered to win 1-0 over Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi.

Group F:

In group F; Kawempe Royal College overcame St Jude Secondary School Masaka 2-0 to make it 6 points in 2 games.

Lake S.S Masese edged St Mary’s SS Simbya 2-1 as Mukono Kings shared the spoils 1-all with Kigumba Royal College.

The Patongo Seed and St Geralds’ SS encounter failed to produce any goal.

Group A:

Reigning champions St Mary’s Kitende easily beat Jinja Comprehensive School 2-1 at the Canon Apollo CORE PTC playground under slight rain drizzles.

A goal in each half from Olimi Nyarwa (penalty) and Abubakar Walusimbi won the game for Abel Male and Joackim Mukungu’s coached team.

Nyarwa beat goalkeeper Ashraf Kyonjo from 12 yards after Abdulnoor Nsereko had been illegally felled down in the forbidden area for a 1-0 lead by the mandatory half time recess.

Walusimbi doubled the lead in the second half, thanks to an well delivered corner kick by roving right back and captain Justine Opiro, a player licensed by Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League.

Christopher Mwanduzi struck home a beautiful free-kick from 35 yards past goalkeeper Kenneth Lukuya for the consolation.

This was St Mary’s Kitende’s third victory on the row as they have amassed the maximum 9 points.

The two joint second placed schools; Latifa Mixed and St Henry’s College Kitovu shared the spoils 1-all at the Kichwamba 2 playground during the late live televised game.

TESO Progressive School smiled past Nakaseke International 2-0 and Tororo Town College beat Bishop Comboni College Kambuga 1-0.

Group B:

Hosts Nyakasura suffered their second loss of the campaign, falling 0-1 to Ryakasinga CHE.

London College Nansana secured their third victory with a 4-2 win over Sironko Progressive School.

Bishop Angero Negri College out-smarted Aki Bua S.S 4-1.

Debutants Mengo S.S attained their first ever point with a goal-less draw against Alwa S.S.

Group G:

Panyandoli S.S defeated Wisom High School 4-1 in group G.

During the same group, Andy Mwesigwa S.S recorded a 3-1 win over Arua S.S.

Meanwhile, St Julian High School Gayaza and Nkoma S.S played to a non-scoring draw, the same result as Jinja Progressive Academy and Africa With Love S.S.

The games continue on Friday, May 12 with match day four at various venues in Fort Portal city.

The group stage matches end on Tuesday, 16th May 2023 ahead of the grueling round of 16 contests.