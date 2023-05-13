Overview: In full respect for the motto of St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo; “In Obedientia Victoria” (Victory in Obedience), the Kayunga district representatives continue to flag higher at the on-going 2023 USSSA national football finals.

2023 USSSA Football Championship:

Match Day 5 (Saturday, May 13, 2023 Results):

Group D:

Jinja S.S 1-1 St Mathias Kalemba S.S Nazigo

Nakwasi S.S 1-2 Old Kampala S.S

Old Kampala S.S St Kagwa Hih School Bushenyi 1-4 Standard High School, Zzana

Standard High School, Zzana St Joseph’s College Layibi 3-0 Bukedea Comprehensive School

St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo earned a point off the 2018 winners Jinja Secondary School during a 1-all draw played at Nyakasura school playground 1 on Saturday, May 13, 2023.

Team skipper Erias Kayima led by example with the opening goal for St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo, a side coached by Isaac “Ozil” Kitakule, assisted by Joseph “Kaka” Kakaire.

Reagan Isabirye leveled the matters for Jinja S.S.

Action between St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo and Jinja S.S during the 2023 National USSSA Football championship in Fort Portal city | Credit: USSSA Media

This is the fourth point attained by St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazingo in four games, following a commanding 3-0 win over Bukedea Comprehensive.

In the other group D duel, Old Kampala Secondary School beat Nakwasi 2-1 at the Kitarasa playground along Bundibugyo road.

Wakiso region based Standard High School Zzana won 4-1 over Kagwa High School Bushenyi at Kichwamba II playground.

Meanwhile, Bukedea Comprehensive School fell for the fourth time, losing 3-0 to St Joseph’s College Layibi at the Kichwamba 1 playground.

Three matches were played in group C after the disqualification of Welden School from Mbarara city for impersonation case of a player Michael Kimera Kibi.

Kawempe Muslim hammered Dokolo Progressive 5-1 at the St Peter’s Seminary playground in one of the matches in group C.

Mpigi Mixed SS edged Nabumali High School 2-0, the same result that West Ville High School won over St Dennis Kijjaguzo.

The matches continue on Sunday, 14th May 2023.

The group stage duels will climax on Tuesday, 16th May 2023.

St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende is the defending champion.

Other Group Results:

Group C:

Kawempe Muslim 5-1 Dokolo Progressive

Dokolo Progressive Nabumali High School 0-2 Mpigi Mixed S.S

Mpigi Mixed S.S St Dennis Kijjaguzo S.S 0-2 West Ville High School

St Bernard S.S Vs Welden S.S (*Welden School was disqualified for impersonation of a player)

Group A:

St Mary’s S.S Kitende 4-0 TESO Progressive Academy

TESO Progressive Academy Tororo Town College 0-1 Latifa Mixed S.S

Latifa Mixed S.S Bishop Comboni College Kambuga 0-1 Jinja Comprehensive School

Jinja Comprehensive School St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-0 Nakaseke International School

Group B:

Nyakasura School 0-3 Bishop Angello Negri College

Bishop Angello Negri College Mengo S.S 2-0 Aki Bua S.S

Aki Bua S.S London College Nansana 1-0 Alwa S.S

Alwa S.S Sironko Progressive S.S 0-0 Ryakasinga CHE

All results match day 4 results:

Tororo Progressive Academy 0-7 Kibuli S.S

Kibuli S.S St Henry’s College Kitovu 6-0 TESO Progressive School

Bukedea Comprehensive School 0-6 St Kagwa High School, Bushenyi

Standard High Zzana 3-0 Nakwasi Seed S.S

West Ville High School 3-0 Nabumali High School

St Bernards S.S 3-0 Dokolo Progressive Academy

St Mary’s SS Simbya 0-3 Mukono Kings

Arua S.S 2-3 Jinja Progressive Academy

Africa with Love 1-3 St Julian High School, Gayaza

Amus College 3-1 Mityana S.S

Blessed Sacrament Kimanya 2-1 Victoria High School, Iganga

Royal Giant Mityana 2-0 Kabalega S.S

Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi 1-2 Nganwa High School

Fort Portal S.S 0-2 Buddo S.S

Dynamic S.S 1-0 Mbale Progressive

Panyandoli S.S 1-1 Nkoma S.S

Mengo S.S 0-3 Bishop Angero Negri College

Andy Mwesigwa S.S 2-0 Wisdom High School

Kigumba Royal College 1-0 Patongo Seed S.S

Ryakasinga CHE 0-1 London College Nansana

Alwa S.S 2-0 Nyakasura School

Aki Bua S.S 1-2 Sironko Progressive School

Kawempe Royal S.S 1-0 St Geralds S.S

Mpigi Mixed S.S 1-1 Kawempe Muslim S.S

St Joseph’s College Layibi 1-0 St Mathias Kalemba S.S

Lake Side S.S Masese 1-0 St Jude S.S

Latifa Mixed S.S 0-1 St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende

Jinja Comprehensive S.S 0-2 Tororo Town College

Lotuke Seed S.S 1-1 Kihanga S.S

Nakaseke International School 0-0 Bishop Comboni College Kambuga

Old Kampala S.S 0-0 Jinja S.S