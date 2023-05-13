Overview:
In full respect for the motto of St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazigo; “In Obedientia Victoria” (Victory in Obedience), the Kayunga district representatives continue to flag higher at the on-going 2023 USSSA national football finals.
2023 USSSA Football Championship:
Match Day 5 (Saturday, May 13, 2023 Results):
Group D:
- Jinja S.S 1-1 St Mathias Kalemba S.S Nazigo
- Nakwasi S.S 1-2 Old Kampala S.S
- St Kagwa Hih School Bushenyi 1-4 Standard High School, Zzana
- St Joseph’s College Layibi 3-0 Bukedea Comprehensive School
St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo earned a point off the 2018 winners Jinja Secondary School during a 1-all draw played at Nyakasura school playground 1 on Saturday, May 13, 2023.
Team skipper Erias Kayima led by example with the opening goal for St Mathias Kalemba Nazigo, a side coached by Isaac “Ozil” Kitakule, assisted by Joseph “Kaka” Kakaire.
Reagan Isabirye leveled the matters for Jinja S.S.
This is the fourth point attained by St Mathias Kalemba SS Nazingo in four games, following a commanding 3-0 win over Bukedea Comprehensive.
In the other group D duel, Old Kampala Secondary School beat Nakwasi 2-1 at the Kitarasa playground along Bundibugyo road.
Wakiso region based Standard High School Zzana won 4-1 over Kagwa High School Bushenyi at Kichwamba II playground.
Meanwhile, Bukedea Comprehensive School fell for the fourth time, losing 3-0 to St Joseph’s College Layibi at the Kichwamba 1 playground.
Three matches were played in group C after the disqualification of Welden School from Mbarara city for impersonation case of a player Michael Kimera Kibi.
Kawempe Muslim hammered Dokolo Progressive 5-1 at the St Peter’s Seminary playground in one of the matches in group C.
Mpigi Mixed SS edged Nabumali High School 2-0, the same result that West Ville High School won over St Dennis Kijjaguzo.
The matches continue on Sunday, 14th May 2023.
The group stage duels will climax on Tuesday, 16th May 2023.
St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende is the defending champion.
Other Group Results:
Group C:
- Kawempe Muslim 5-1 Dokolo Progressive
- Nabumali High School 0-2 Mpigi Mixed S.S
- St Dennis Kijjaguzo S.S 0-2 West Ville High School
- St Bernard S.S Vs Welden S.S (*Welden School was disqualified for impersonation of a player)
Group A:
- St Mary’s S.S Kitende 4-0 TESO Progressive Academy
- Tororo Town College 0-1 Latifa Mixed S.S
- Bishop Comboni College Kambuga 0-1 Jinja Comprehensive School
- St Henry’s College Kitovu 4-0 Nakaseke International School
Group B:
- Nyakasura School 0-3 Bishop Angello Negri College
- Mengo S.S 2-0 Aki Bua S.S
- London College Nansana 1-0 Alwa S.S
- Sironko Progressive S.S 0-0 Ryakasinga CHE
All results match day 4 results:
- Tororo Progressive Academy 0-7 Kibuli S.S
- St Henry’s College Kitovu 6-0 TESO Progressive School
- Bukedea Comprehensive School 0-6 St Kagwa High School, Bushenyi
- Standard High Zzana 3-0 Nakwasi Seed S.S
- West Ville High School 3-0 Nabumali High School
- St Bernards S.S 3-0 Dokolo Progressive Academy
- St Mary’s SS Simbya 0-3 Mukono Kings
- Arua S.S 2-3 Jinja Progressive Academy
- Africa with Love 1-3 St Julian High School, Gayaza
- Amus College 3-1 Mityana S.S
- Blessed Sacrament Kimanya 2-1 Victoria High School, Iganga
- Royal Giant Mityana 2-0 Kabalega S.S
- Mulusa Academy Wobulenzi 1-2 Nganwa High School
- Fort Portal S.S 0-2 Buddo S.S
- Dynamic S.S 1-0 Mbale Progressive
- Panyandoli S.S 1-1 Nkoma S.S
- Mengo S.S 0-3 Bishop Angero Negri College
- Andy Mwesigwa S.S 2-0 Wisdom High School
- Kigumba Royal College 1-0 Patongo Seed S.S
- Ryakasinga CHE 0-1 London College Nansana
- Alwa S.S 2-0 Nyakasura School
- Aki Bua S.S 1-2 Sironko Progressive School
- Kawempe Royal S.S 1-0 St Geralds S.S
- Mpigi Mixed S.S 1-1 Kawempe Muslim S.S
- St Joseph’s College Layibi 1-0 St Mathias Kalemba S.S
- Lake Side S.S Masese 1-0 St Jude S.S
- Latifa Mixed S.S 0-1 St Mary’s Boarding SS Kitende
- Jinja Comprehensive S.S 0-2 Tororo Town College
- Lotuke Seed S.S 1-1 Kihanga S.S
- Nakaseke International School 0-0 Bishop Comboni College Kambuga
- Old Kampala S.S 0-0 Jinja S.S