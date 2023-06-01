Overview: The 2023 ISF Schools' football tournament will be held in Morocco between 22nd and 31st July 2023.

The 2023 ISF football championship groups for both girls and boys were held in the Moroccoan city of Rabat on Thursday, June 1, 2023.

In girls’ football, Uganda’s St Noa Girls School Zzana was drawn in group D alongside hosts Morocco 1, South American opposition Chille and Europe’s England.

St Noa Girls School, Zzana is the reigning champion of East Africa in girls’ football.

St Noa Girls School Zzana in against Rines S.S during the 2023 Uganda national schools’ championship at Kakyeka stadium, Mbarara city | Credit: David Isabirye

St Noa Girls School Zzana football squad | Credit: David Isabirye

The other groups:

Germany, China 1, Nigeria, Chinese Taipei and The Gambia are in group A.

Group B has France, China 2, Ukraine, Guinea and Burundi.

In group C is Brazil, Morocco 2, Kazakhastan, Mali and Mexico.

Boys:

Uganda will field two boys’ teams; Amus College and the reigning East Africa champions Kibuli S.S

In group A is Amus College with France, Chille 2 and Nepal.

The other Ugandan side, Kibuli Secondary School was drawn in group E alongside Qatar, China 1 and Cote D’Voire.

Other Boys’ Groups:

Group B has Brazil, Mexico 1, Saudi Arabia 1 and Guinea.

In group C, there is host country Morocco 1, England 2, Mexico 2 and Benin.

Group D has Croatia, China 2, Iran and Ukraine.

China 1, England 1, Chinese Taipei and Bahraine are in group F.

Group G has Czech Republic, Morocco 2, Peru and Nigeria.

In group H, there is Bulgaria, Saudi Arabia, Lebanon and Kenya.

The tournament will be held in Morocco between 22nd and 31st July 2023.

The girls’draw at the 2023 ISF Schools football championship