Overview: Recently, Paul Sserwadda's exploits witnessed him make the grade for the 2023 ISF Gymnasiade Games in Brazil, South America where he will run in the 200M & 100M races.

Teenager Paul Sserwadda is a promising sprinter whose life journey is intermingled with agony, hard work, commitment and joy.

Sserwadda’s mother Peace Namusisi sadly died instantly as she delivered the son and never lived to see him.

Little is known about the father who disappeared moments after his son’s birth.

A primary six pupil at Kids of Africa school Kakindu – Bugiri in Katabi Town council, Wakiso district, Sserwadda features in the 100M and 200M races.

Paul Sserwadda is a promising sprinter (100M & 200M races) | Credit: David Isabirye

Paul Sserwadda (extreme left) out sprinted the other young boys in 200m race | Credit: David Isabirye

Recently, his exploits witnessed him make the grade for the 2023 ISF Gymnasiade Games in Brazil, South America.

He was part of the recently concluded training camp organized by the Uganda Secondary Schools Sports Association (USSSA) at Old Kampala Secondary School.

“It has been hardworking through training to make it to the world schools games championship. I wish to thank the school management (Kids of Africa), my training mates and coaches for everything done to see that I succeed. I will maintain to work hard because I want to excel internationally” Sserwadda noted.

Paul Sserwadda with Esben Budolfsen | Credit: David Isabirye

Paul Sserwadda with coach Moses Asonya | Credit: David Isabirye

Sserwadda is also active in class and attends all lessons with his after class assignments done on time.

His best two subjects are mathematics and English.

Draphine Murungi is his favourite teacher at school with Abdul Malik and Shallom Najjuma (both in primary seven) his best friends.

Paul Sserwadda with other running mates at Kids of Africa school | Credit: David Isabirye

Besides athletics, Sserwadda also plays football and admires to kiss the touchline as he dribbles the ball.

Ahmed Mwesige, a warden at Kids of Africa school describes Sserwadda as a very talented and disciplined pupil.

“Sserwadda is a very hardworking, talented and disciplined pupil. He loves to work hard at all times” Mwesige says of him.

Meanwhile, Sserwadda and the rest of the athletes are in high spirits now that Kids of Africa is constructing a state of art 8-lane, 400 meter tartan surface running ground in Bugiri, off Kisubi – along the Kampala – Entebbe Highway.

Kids of Africa stadium and running track | Credit: David Isabirye

Kids of Africa playground that is being improved | Credit: David Isabirye