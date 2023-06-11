Overview: Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye unmasks the different head coaches alongside other members of the back-room staff for the Masaza teams prior to the 2023 season.

The 2023 Buganda Masaza football tournament is set to officially kick-off on Saturday, 24th June between the defending champions Busiro and three-time winners Mawokota at the Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium, Kabowa.

The King of Buganda Kingdom, His Majesty the Kabaka Ronald Muwenda Mutebi II is expected to grace this duel as chief guest.

As the different teams prepare for the season, the respective management committees have been named with the varying departments including the technical dockets.

Kawowo Sports’ David Isabirye unmasks the different head coaches alongside other members of the back-room staff.

Ibrahim Kirya, the head coach Busiro Ssaza football team | Credit: David Isabirye

Busiro:

The defending champions Busiro Ssaza appointed vastly experienced tactician Ibrahim “Uchumi” Kirya as the head coach.

Last season, Kirya was head coach at Buddu Ssaza, ironically losing to Busiro 1-2 during the finals played at Mutesa II Wankulukuku stadium.

He will work alongside Godfrey Wasswa, Michael Kabali and goalkeeping coach Hussein Saddam.

L-R: Hussein Saddam, Michael Kabali, Ibrahim Kirya and Godfrey Wasswa during the unvieling ceremony at WAKISHA playground | Credit: David Isabirye

Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza

Ggomba:

The five-time record champions Ggomba have Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza as head coach.

Ssekabuuza has his right hand man Davis Nnono Ssozi as first assistant.

Ggomba won the title in 2004, 2009, 2014, 2017 and lately 2020.

Davis Nnono Ssozi smiles in the Gomba outfit in 2021. He returns for service in 2023

Richard Malinga, Mawokota head coach

Mawokota:

Winners in 2005, 2007 and 2013, Mawokota Ssaza eye their fourth title in as many years.

Mawokota has their head coach as Richard Malinga, a former Uganda Cranes international.

Malinga retained his head coach position at Mawokota Ssaza football team for the fourth season in a row after spells in 2020, 2021 and 2022.

Malinga will work with Eric Kisuke (assistant coach), Adadi Mutumba (goalkeeping coach), Bishop Bithum Orom (fitness coach) and Zagga (trainer).

Mawokota Ssaza team coaches for the 2023 season

Abubakar Tabula

Ssese:

The Islanders Ssese have former Uganda Cranes international Abubaker Tabula as head coach.

Tabula is serving with George Bukenya Kaggugube among the backroom staff.

Kaggugube is also a former Uganda Kobs (U-23) player.

Abubaker Tabula with George Kaggugube Bukenya (right)

Fred Kasekende

Mawogola:

Mawogola Ssaza organizing committee confirmed Fred Kasekende as the head coach.

After leading St Henry’s College Kitovu to the runners up slot at the 2023 USSSA football nationals, Kasekende was entrusted with the Mawogola ssaza job.

He will work with Henry Nsamba as first assistant. Jamadah “Body Love” Magaasi is the goalkeeping coach and Sula Yasin among the other members of the coaching staff.

Fred Kasekende (holding the ball). Jamadah Magasi is extreme right

Kasekende replaced Michael Kabali who served last year.

Kabali has since transferred to Busiro Ssaza where he is assistant coach

Hussein Mbalangu (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kabula:

Kabula Ssaza has former Sports Club Villa forward Hussein Mbalangu as head coach.

Mbalangu will work with Faruku Wejuli Osama, among others in the back-room.

Simon Peter Mugerwa shows off the Plascon branded Buddo Ssaza jersey

Buddu:

Buddu Ssaza as Simon Peter Mugerwa as head coach.

Mugerwa won the title with Busiro in 2022 and returns to Buddu where he had earlier served.

He has assistant as Bright Nyanzi and Ashadu Bugembe as the goalkeeping coach.

Frank Mulindwa on the touchline | Credit: David Isabirye

Buweekula:

Losing finalists in 2012 and 2021, Buweekula Ssaza maintained head coach Frank Mulindwa for the third year in a row.

He will work with Frank Kitindinde (first assistant), Leo Ssekamatte (second assistant) as well as Ben Kalama (goalkeeping coach).

Kalama replaces veteran Hamza Muwonge who worked with the team last year.

Ronald Ssali is head of technical.

L-R: Ben Kalama, Leo Ssekamatte, Ronald Ssali, Frank Mulindwa and Frank Kitindinde | Credit: David Isabirye

Kyaggwe:

Kyaggwe Ssaza named William Kyeswa as head coach. He will work with Gerald Effeti and Mike Kintu among his assistants.

Kyaddondo:

Kyaddondo, winners of the Masaza Cup trophy in 2008 will work with Paul Kiwanuka as head coach.

Pius Ngabo is assistant coach.

Paul Kiwanuka Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

Buluuli:

Buluuli Ssaza, winners of the tournament in 2011 will work with Joseph Mubiru as head coach.

Mubiru’s back room staff has a one Mehnya and Mubarak Kalyango (goalkeeping coach).

Michael Bukenya (Credit: David Isabirye)

Kkooki:

Kkooki Ssaza, winners of the tournament in 2006 have Michael Bukenya as head coach.

A former U-23 and Express FC player, Bukenya has previously worked at Busujju and served for a brief stint at Mawokota this season.

Simon “Dunga” Ddungu (Credit: David Isabirye)

Ssingo:

Two time winners (2015 and 2018) retained the duo of Simon “Dunga” Ddungu and Emmy Kisakye as head coach and assistant respectively.

Sadick Sempigi

Bulemeezi:

Bulemeezi Ssaza appointed Sadiq Ssempigi as head coach, taking over from Ronald Ssali.

Ssempigi has Meddie Nyanzi as first assistant with Ali Kiggundu the goalkeeping coach.

Bulemeezi Ssaza won the tournament in 2012 and 2019

Emuron Recoba, the Butambala Ssaza head coach | Credit: David Isabirye

Butambala:

Butambala Ssaza has Emuron Recoba as head coach.

Also the head coach at Kibuli Secondary School, Recoba has Moses “Muko” Kayemba as his first assistant.

Hussein Mulawa is the goalkeeping coach.

L-R: Emuron Recoba, Moses Kayemba and Hussein Mulawa on the Butambala bench during the 2020 season

Raymmied “Meddy” Muhammad Kisekka

Buvuma:

The islanders from Buvuma Ssaza have Muhammed Raymmied Kisekka as head coach.

Bugerere:

Jajja Noah Mugerwa is head coach at Bugerere Ssaza.

He replaces Tony Kayiwa who handled the team last season.

Jajja Noah Mugerwa shows off the Bugerere Ssaza jersey

Allan Kabonge Kivewala

Busujju:

Busujju Ssaza has Allan Kabonge Kivewala as head coach.

He will work with former Uganda Cranes and Sports Club Villa winger Phillip Ssozi.

Phillip Ssozi during his playing days.

All Winners:

2022 : Busiro

: Busiro 2021: Buddu

Buddu 2020 : Gomba

: Gomba 2019 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2018 : Singo

: Singo 2017 : Gomba

: Gomba 2016 : Buddu

: Buddu 2015 : Singo

: Singo 2014 : Gomba

: Gomba 2013 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2012 : Bulemeezi

: Bulemeezi 2011 : Buluri

: Buluri 2010: Not Held

Not Held 2009 : Gomba

: Gomba 2008 : Kyadondo

: Kyadondo 2007 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2006 : Kooki

: Kooki 2005 : Mawokota

: Mawokota 2004: Gomba