Overview:
2023 World Lacrosse Championships:
Round one:
- Uganda 02-15 New Zealand
Uganda Lacrosse Cranes’ disappointing run at the 2023 World Championship in USA continued with a 02-15 defeat to New Zealand in round one.
Uganda fell for the fifth time consecutively after four group stage losses to Denmark (02-09), Wales (04-17), France (05-13) and Japan (00-18).
In the four group stage games, Uganda had scored 11 goals and conceded 57 goals.
Uganda will now face Switzerland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in a placement game.
The quarter final has USA versus Israel, England against Australia, Canada will face Jamaica and Japan will play Haudenosaunee.
Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team
- Goalkeepers: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu
- Defenders: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng
- Long speed midfielders: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan
- Defensive midfielders: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech
- Midfielders: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng
- Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips
All Day 7 Results (Tuesday, June 27):
- Puerto Rico 06-07 England
- Germany 04-09 Japan
- Netherlands 07-18 Australia
- Jamaica 07-06 Italy
- Haudenosaunee 13-03 Hong Kong
- Israel 06-05 Ireland
- Sweden 11-06 Switzerland
- Austria 08-09 Czech Republic
- Korea 07-06 Denmark
- Mexico 07-06 Wales
- Lativa 05-18 France
Group stage results:
Monday, June 26
- France 06-07 Wales
- Australia 04-19 Italy
- Jamaica 10-06 New Zealand
- Mexico 07-14 Hong Kong
- Israel 14-04 Czech Republic
- Netherlands 04-01 Lativa
- Australia 06-10 Haudenosaunee
- Peru 17-05 Korea
- Phillipines 09-03 Sweden
- Poland 09-04 Switzerland
- Canada 11-04 England
Sunday, June 25 Results:
- Australia 06-09 Hong Kong
- Switzerland 04-16 Germany
- Phillipines 11-04 Czech Republic
- England 01 – 18 USA
- Denmark 03 -23 Japan
- Poland 11-07 New Zealand
- Korea 04-07 Lativa
- Italy 15-05 Scotland
Saturday Results (June 24)
- Wales 01-14 Japan
- Netherlands 12-03 Korea
- Scotland 07-09 Hong Kong
- Germany 09-06 New Zealand
- Poland 04-06 Jamaica
- Lativa 07-08 Ireland
- Australia 03-10 Canada