Overview: Uganda Lacrosse Cranes will now face Switzerland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in a placement game.

2023 World Lacrosse Championships:

Round one:

Uganda 02-15 New Zealand

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes’ disappointing run at the 2023 World Championship in USA continued with a 02-15 defeat to New Zealand in round one.

Uganda fell for the fifth time consecutively after four group stage losses to Denmark (02-09), Wales (04-17), France (05-13) and Japan (00-18).

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes goalkeeper in action

In the four group stage games, Uganda had scored 11 goals and conceded 57 goals.

The quarter final has USA versus Israel, England against Australia, Canada will face Jamaica and Japan will play Haudenosaunee.

Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team

Goalkeepers : Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu

: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu Defenders : Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng

: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng Long speed midfielders : Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan

: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan Defensive midfielders : Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech

: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech Midfielders : Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng

: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips

All Day 7 Results (Tuesday, June 27):

Puerto Rico 06-07 England

England Germany 04-09 Japan

Japan Netherlands 07-18 Australia

Australia Jamaica 07-06 Italy

Italy Haudenosaunee 13-03 Hong Kong

Hong Kong Israel 06-05 Ireland

Ireland Sweden 11-06 Switzerland

Switzerland Austria 08-09 Czech Republic

Czech Republic Korea 07-06 Denmark

Denmark Mexico 07-06 Wales

Wales Uganda 02-15 New Zealand

New Zealand Lativa 05-18 France

Group stage results:

Monday, June 26

France 06-07 Wales

Wales Australia 04-19 Italy

Italy Jamaica 10-06 New Zealand

New Zealand Mexico 07-14 Hong Kong

Hong Kong Israel 14-04 Czech Republic

Czech Republic Netherlands 04-01 Lativa

Lativa Australia 06-10 Haudenosaunee

Haudenosaunee Peru 17-05 Korea

Korea Phillipines 09-03 Sweden

Sweden Poland 09-04 Switzerland

Switzerland Canada 11-04 England

Sunday, June 25 Results:

Australia 06-09 Hong Kong

Hong Kong Switzerland 04-16 Germany

Germany Phillipines 11-04 Czech Republic

Czech Republic England 01 – 18 USA

USA Denmark 03 -23 Japan

Japan Poland 11-07 New Zealand

New Zealand Korea 04-07 Lativa

Lativa Italy 15-05 Scotland

Saturday Results (June 24)

Wales 01-14 Japan

Japan Netherlands 12-03 Korea

Korea Scotland 07-09 Hong Kong

Hong Kong Germany 09-06 New Zealand

New Zealand Poland 04-06 Jamaica

Jamaica Lativa 07-08 Ireland

Ireland Australia 03-10 Canada