Uganda Lacrosse Cranes will now face Switzerland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in a placement game.

2023 World Lacrosse Championships:

Round one:

  • Uganda 02-15 New Zealand

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes’ disappointing run at the 2023 World Championship in USA continued with a 02-15 defeat to New Zealand in round one.

Uganda fell for the fifth time consecutively after four group stage losses to Denmark (02-09), Wales (04-17), France (05-13) and Japan (00-18).

In the four group stage games, Uganda had scored 11 goals and conceded 57 goals.

Uganda will now face Switzerland on Wednesday, June 28, 2023 in a placement game.

The quarter final has USA versus Israel, England against Australia, Canada will face Jamaica and Japan will play Haudenosaunee.

  • Goalkeepers: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu
  • Defenders: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng
  • Long speed midfielders: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan
  • Defensive midfielders: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech
  • Midfielders: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng
  • Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips

All Day 7 Results (Tuesday, June 27):

  • Puerto Rico 06-07 England
  • Germany 04-09 Japan
  • Netherlands 07-18 Australia
  • Jamaica 07-06 Italy
  • Haudenosaunee 13-03 Hong Kong
  • Israel 06-05 Ireland
  • Sweden 11-06 Switzerland
  • Austria 08-09 Czech Republic
  • Korea 07-06 Denmark
  • Mexico 07-06 Wales
  • Uganda 02-15 New Zealand
  • Lativa 05-18 France

Group stage results:

Monday, June 26

  • France 06-07 Wales
  • Australia 04-19 Italy
  • Jamaica 10-06 New Zealand
  • Mexico 07-14 Hong Kong
  • Israel 14-04 Czech Republic
  • Netherlands 04-01 Lativa
  • Australia 06-10 Haudenosaunee
  • Peru 17-05 Korea
  • Phillipines 09-03 Sweden
  • Poland 09-04 Switzerland
  • Canada 11-04 England

 Sunday, June 25 Results:

  • Australia 06-09 Hong Kong
  • Switzerland 04-16 Germany
  • Phillipines 11-04 Czech Republic
  • England 01 – 18 USA
  • Denmark 03 -23 Japan
  • Poland 11-07 New Zealand
  • Korea 04-07 Lativa
  • Italy 15-05 Scotland

Saturday Results (June 24)

  • Wales 01-14 Japan
  • Netherlands 12-03 Korea
  • Scotland 07-09 Hong Kong
  • Germany 09-06 New Zealand
  • Poland 04-06 Jamaica
  • Lativa 07-08 Ireland
  • Australia 03-10 Canada

