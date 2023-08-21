FEASSSA Games 2023 (Football – Boys):

Group A:

St Henry’s College Kitovu (Uganda) 2-0 Kalangalala (Tanzania)

Kalangalala (Tanzania) Amus College (Uganda) 2-0 Shanderema (Kenya)

St Henry’s College Kitovu (SHACK) marked their debut in FEASSSA Games with a 2-0 win over Tanzanian champions Kalangalala at the University of Rwanda campus playground in Huye city on Sunday.

Godfrey Ssekibengo scored SHACK’s two goals, both arriving in the first half during this group A contest.

The Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) playmaker was on target in the 17th minute before firing home a penalty moments later.

This was SHACK’s first ever match at the FEASSSA level having earned silver at the Uganda nationals.

Coached by Fred Kasendeke and Jackson Musoni, SHACK take on fellow debutants Amus College School from Uganda. These two schools face off on Monday afternoon.

Amus College School defeated Shanderema Secondary School 2-0 at the Kanema playground.

Allan Ofirwoth scored in either half for Amus College’s victory.

Besides Amus College, Kitovu and Kalangalala, pool A also has Kenya’s gold medalists, St. Anthony’s Boys, and Collège George De Fox De Kagarama (CGFK) from Rwanda.

On Saturday, 19th August 2023, the official opener was played at Huye International Stadium in group B between Rwanda’s Ecose Musambira and Kenya’s Dagoretti High School.

Ecose Musambira won the contest 2-0 courtesy of two second half goals from Protogene Niyonkuru and Honole Shingiro.

Besides football, the tournament which is marking 20 editions this year also athletics, volleyball, basketball (3×3 & 5×5), Rugby (7’s & 15’s), Handball, Swimming, Badminton, Table Tennis, Tennis, Netball and Goalball for the special category.