Ever wondered what it’s like being a part of the national tour that is the Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series?

In the “A Day In The Life” series, Kawowo Sports goes behind the scenes and follows select individuals to share some highlights about their experiences on the national series. From players, coaches, medics, and team managers to referees, officials and administrators, and even our fellow journalists.

In our third instalment, award-winning photojournalist Hassan Omar gives us a glimpse into how a typical day goes for a photographer on the series. We followed Omar on Day One of the Kyadondo Sevens (7s) at Kyadondo Rugby Club.

Let’s dive in!

Game-day:

“I woke up at 5.30 a.m. to prepare for the games. I put my gear in its respective packaging and headed to the field.”

Being a circuit in the city, Omar stayed at his home throughout the event. He reached Kyadondo at around 7 a.m. before the Uganda Police Counter-terrorism unit arrived on site to do the security sweep through the facility.

“At the field, I made the first images before the security sweep to capture the state of the open field and the general ambience before the games.”

“I then headed out as security required everyone to step out. I made photographs of the players outside the gates during the security sweep.”

The gates were then opened to the players, officials, service providers, and the general public at 7.40 a.m.

“I had a briefing session with my team and handed out identification vests ahead of the games.”

Omar is a photographer with The Rugby Agency, a collective of creatives who provide value addition to rugby through photography and digital content on demand.

First round of matches:

The first round of matches kicked off a few minutes past 8 a.m. and went on until 11 a.m.

“I sat at the upper left corner of Kyadondo (Eastside next to the entrance) to capture the players in the early sunrise. I was in this position for the first four games and then headed to the warm-up area (Westside behind the clubhouse) where I got photographs of players preparing for the games.”

Identifying the positions that will give the best images with respect to the weather, sunlight, and activity one intends to capture is important for a photographer. Omar uses a combination of a super telephoto and a wide lens to shoot during the sessions.

I am really sorry I had to make this😂😂😂😂 pic.twitter.com/lejrZSOyvr — Hassan Omar Wamwayi (@HWamwayi) August 14, 2023

“I edit and share photographs during every game or just a few minutes after full-time to keep fans and digital engagement active. “

Omar manages to balance all this work with the help of his team at The Rugby Agency.

Second round of matches:

The second round of matches kicked off immediately after the first and lasted until deep into lunchtime at around 2.30 p.m. This is when the blue skies were clear and the sun was unforgivingly hot.

“I switched positions to the upper right side of the field (Northside close to the Lugogo sub-station) to capture the light differently.”

“This is where I could easily get some action from the players. I also sat here because it’s just next to the fans’ stands so in the process I can shoot both the games and the fans.”

At this point, the day’s routine is a bit relaxed and one can afford to take a break and have a meal.

“I then headed out to charge my laptop and have a cup of coffee as I made photographs of arriving fans and in the fan park area.”

Third and final round of matches (the Cup Final):

“For this round, I focused mainly on the games; positioning myself next to the try line in order to capture the action and thrill coming towards me.”

The third round progressed under softer light as the day ticked towards sunset, so it necessitated a change in equipment.

“I switched to my older camera body due to its great performance in low light as the conditions started to change.”

The day’s games ended towards 6 p.m. and Omar changed focus to capturing the experience and ambience of Kyadondo Rugby Club. The rugby club is one of Kampala’s top outdoor hangout spots.

“At the end of the games, I changed back to my newer camera body to photograph the fans’ reactions and activities after the games.”

After a long day whose shift lasted nearly twelve hours, Omar packs his bags and heads home.

“I carefully cleaned and packed my equipment and went home to prepare for the next day.”

“I reviewed the photographs from day one, catalogued and backed them up.”

“I spent some time on the internet looking at some memes and different photography techniques as a way to prepare for the next game day.”

“I charged my batteries and placed everything in the bags for the following day.”

Since there was another full day ahead on the knockout round, Omar wrapped up his day earlier than usual.

“(At the end of) Game day one, I slept quite early.”

A summary of the next day (Kyadondo 7s Knockout Round):

Day Two is a carbon copy of the first day, not just for the players but also for photographers like Omar. So, he uses it to catch up with the players (some of whom were his teammates before he picked up the lens) and other people at the event.

Day 2 of the #KyadondoIsHome kyadondo 7's pic.twitter.com/oQuplo4jrF — Hassan Omar Wamwayi (@HWamwayi) August 13, 2023

“Second game day is for cooling off. I spend time with different team members. (It is) More of a bonding session.”

On average, Omar shoots up to five thousand frames per day during the Nile Special 7s Series.