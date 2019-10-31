Star Times FUFA Big League 2018/2020 (Match day 5 games):

Thursday 31/10/2019

Bukedea Town Council Vs Katwe United – CRO Sanisiro Ground, Mbale

Doves All Stars FC Vs Kiboga Young – Green Light Stadium, Arua

Light SS Vs Kataka – Amuria High Ground

Dove Vs Ndejje University – Katusabe Dove Ground, Masindi

Kansai Plascon Vs Kitara FC – Prisons Ground, Luzira

Nyamityobora Vs New Villa – Kakyeka Stadium, Mbarara

Katwe United Football Club newly appointed head coach Allan “The Messiah” Ponsiano Kivewala Kabonge will officially kick start his duties with an away trip away to Bukedea Town Council.

Kabonge was named head coach at the club owned by Makindye West legislator Allan “Bwiino” Ssewanyana.

He took over from legendary Hassan “Figo” Mubiru who was sacked by the club management over unconvincing results.

© Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE A bare chest Allan Kabonge after guiding Paidha Black Angels to the top tier

The push factor to Mubiru’s sacking was that embarrassing 4-1 home loss to Arua based club, Doves All Stars at the Star Times Stadium, Lugogo on Monday.

Kabonge, also known as the “promotional king” kick-starts a campaign that will see him guide a sixth club to the Uganda Premier League after earlier successes with Aurum Roses, Onduparaka, Masavu, Paidha Black Angels and lately Kyetume.

FOOTBALL IS TEAMWORK. I HAVE JUST COME TO THE CLUB AND SPOKE TO THE PLAYERS. THEY ARE ALL AWARE OF MISSION AT HAND. WE SHALL WORK TOGETHER FOR THE COMMON GOAL AND OBJECTIVE OF ATTAINING PROMOTION. EVERY GAME COUNTS AND HAS ITS OWN STRATEGIES Allan Kabonge Kivewala, Katwe United Head Coach

Katwe United’s game away to Bukedea Town Council is one of the six games lined up on match day five.

In the other Elgon group encounter, current table leaders Doves All Stars from the footballing hub of West Nile will play host to Kiboga Young of Richard Makumbi at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

Light SS will entertain Kataka in Amuria district at the Amuria High School play ground.

Rwenzori group:

Dove from Masindi will entertain on form Ndejje University at the Katushabe play ground.

Kansai Plascon plays the Rwenzori group leaders Kitara at the Prisons play ground in Luzira.

Alex Isabirye’s Nyamityobora who fell 4-3 at home last Sunday will host Andrew Nsamba’s New Villa at the Kakyeka Stadium in Mbarara.

Friday Matches:

Two games will be played on Friday (1st November 2019).

Water will host UPDF at the Prisons ground in Luzira before two newcomers Saviour from Lira (Northern Uganda) will battle Eastern Uganda’s MYDA at the Katushabe play ground in Masindi.

The FUFA Big League is the second tier division from where three clubs are promoted to the top Uganda Premier League at the end of the season.

Friday 1st November 2019:

Water Vs UPDF – Prisons Ground, Luzira

Saviour Vs MYDA – Katusabe Dove Ground, Masindi

Who is Allan Kabonge?

Full Name: Allan Kabonge Ponsiano Kivewala

Nick-names: The Messiah, Promotional King

Age: 29 years

Parents: Ronald Kasujja and Agnes Nalweyiso

Education: Butega Primary School, Mityana, St Jude S.S (S.1-S.4), Bishop Sisto Mazolidi S.S, Lweza (A-Level)

Coaching Education: CAF ‘C’ Licence certificate

Football Career: Friends of Football (FOF), Mityana Utoda, Bugiri Old Timers, Chemilis Sugar Company (Kenya), Agro Chemicals (Kenya), Victors, Express, Mgano (DR Congo), A.S Kigali (Rwanda), Uganda U-20

Coaching Career: Lake Victoria Soccer Academy, Nkumba University, Aurum Roses, Gomba, Busiro, Uganda Red Cross, Onduparaka, Masavu F.C, Busiro Ssaza, Buwekula Ssaza, Lira United, Paidha Black Angels Football Club, Entebbe F.C, Kisubi University, Kyetume, Katwe United (current)

Achievements: Won the 2014 Bika Bya Buganda Football Championships, Guided Four Clubs to the Uganda Premier League (Aurum Roses, Masavu, Onduparaka, Paidha Black Angels and Kyetume), Scored the winning goal that saved Express from relegation in the 2007/8 season

Best dish: Matooke served with Ground Nuts mixed with beef