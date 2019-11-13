AFCON 2021 Qualifiers (Group B) | Wednesday, 13th November 2019

| Burkina Faso Vs Uganda Cranes

Stade du 4 Août 1983, Ouagadougou (10 PM)

Uganda Cranes will kick-start the 2021 AFCON qualification campaign away from home, against Burkina Faso at the Stade du 4 Aout in Ouagadougou on the night of Wednesday, 13th November 2019.

This will be one of the two games in Group B. Malawi hosts South Sudan in the other contest in Blantyre.

Uganda Cranes are looking for the eighth appearance at the prestigious Africa Cup of Nations (AFCON) finals, and third on the trot.

The game in Ouagadougou will be the second competitive match for newly appointed Uganda Cranes head coach Johnathan McKinstry, whose first game was that slim 1-0 victory in the international friendly match over Ethiopia last month.

WE SHALL LOOK FOR A POSITIVE RESULT AWAY FROM HOME SO THAT WE KICK OFF THE QUALIFICATION CAMPAIGN ON A STRONG FOOTING. Johnathan McKinstry, Uganda Cranes Head Coach

FUFA Media Jonathan McKinstry (Third left) during the international build up away in Ethiopia last month. Uganda Cranes won 1-0

Team News:

Uganda Cranes has had internal preparations with the locally-based stars as well as a couple of players whose clubs had released earlier.

The locally-based legion then had a regional tour to the North East region, winning 4-0 in Katawi before more foreign-based players joined in at the Kabira Country Resort hotel for a gym session and later a night session at the Mandela National Stadium on Monday evening.

Swedish based towering defender Ronald Mukiibi Ddungu (of Ostersunds FK) pulled out because of injury.

The team flew out with the chartered flight on Tuesday morning and set foot on Ouagadougou by 11:00 AM.

In Ouagadougou, they joined the earlier players who had travelled from their respective clubs before holding a joint last training session at the Stade 4 Aout, the exact match day venue.

In the previous five meetings between these two countries, Burkina Faso has won twice, Uganda Cranes has one win and two stalemates.

Key players

Team captain and first-choice goalkeeper Denis Onyango as well as on form forward Faruku Miya, who features at Konyaspor in Turkey remain the key players for the Uganda Cranes.

© Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE Farouk Miya battles Lesotho’s Tsoarelo Bereng at Namboole. Miya has been in great shape at his club in Turkey

Uganda Cranes Full Squad:

Goalkeepers: Dennis Onyango (Mamelodi Sundowns, South Africa), Robert Odongkara (Horoya AC, Guinea), Charles Lukwago (KCCA, Uganda)

Right Backs: Nico Wakiro Wadada (Azam, Tanzania), Bevis Mugabi (Motherwell, Scotland)

Left Backs: Isaac Muleme (Viktoria Zizkov, Czech Republic), Joseph Ochaya (TP Mazembe, Democratic Republic of Congo)

Central Defenders: Murushid Jjuuko (Wydad Casablanca, Morocco), Timothy Denis Awany (Sport Club Ironi Ashdod, Israel), Hassan Wasswa Mawanda (Jeddah, Saudi Arabia), Halid Lwaliwa (Vipers, Uganda)

Holding Midfielders: Michael Azira (Chicago Fire, USA), Khalid Aucho (Misr Lel Makasa, Egypt), Tadeo Lwanga (Tanta, Egypt), Nicholas Kasozi (KCCA, Uganda)

Offensive Midfielders: Allan Okello (KCCA, Uganda), Allan Kyambadde (El Gouna, Egypt), Farouk Miya (Konyaspor, Turkey), Abdu Lumala (Pyramids, Egypt), William Kizito Luwagga (Shakhter Karaganda, Kazahstan)

Forwards: Emmanuel Arnold Okwi (Ittihad Alexandria, Egypt), Patrick Henry Kaddu (RS Berkane, Morocco), Alexis Bbakka (Carlstad United BK, Sweden), Fahad Bayo (Vipers, Uganda)



Head to Head:

29 March 2016 Uganda 0-0 Burkina Faso

26 March 2016 Burkina Faso 1-0 Uganda

12 January 2014 Uganda 2-1 Burkina Faso

08 October 2005 Uganda 2-2 Burkina Faso

04 September 2004 Burkina Faso 2-0 Uganda

Burkina Faso Team News:

The Stallions, as they are christened gathered in France over the weekend before flying out to Ouagadougou on Monday.

With assured home advantage, head coach Kamou Malo who replaced Frenchman Paulo Daurte is also more or less McKinstry, handling the Stallions in a competitive home game.

Kamou will have a galaxy of stars to pick from for the first game.

Burkina Faso’s 23-man summoned squad has all the three goalkeepers home-based.

Key players:

The trio of Lyon’s Bertrand Traore, Paris FC’s Jonathan Pitroipa and the ever-fresh gangly striker Aristide Bance are three important players for Burkina Faso.

Whereas Bance provides the physical presence at the front line, Traore and Pitroipa are the brains to unlock the mean Uganda Cranes backline.

Burkina Faso Stallions Squad:

Goalkeepers: Farid Steeve (Majestic, Burkina Faso) Ben Idriss Traore (AS Sonabel, Burkina Faso), Aboubacar Sawadogo (As Douanes, Burkina Faso)

Defenders: Issoufou Dayo (RS Berkane, Morocco), Edmond Fayçal Tapsoba (Guimaraes, Portugal), Dylan Ouédraogo (OH Louvain, Belgium), Abas Ouedraogo (Salitas), Soumaïla Ouattara (Rahimo FC), Steeve Yago (Caen, France), Yacouba Coulibaly (Le Havre, France), Issa Kaboré (Mechelen, Belgium)

Midfielders: Adama Guira (Guangzhou R & F, China), Charles Kaboré (Dynamo Moscow, Russia), Bryan Dabo (Fiorentina, Italy), Bertrand Traoré (Lyon, France), Cyrille Bayala (AC Ajaccio, France), Dramane Nikiema (Horoya AC , Guinea), Alain Traore (RS Berkane, Morocco), Zakaria Sanogo (FC Ararat, Armenia)

Forwards: Lassina Traoré (Ajax Amsterdam, Holland), Aristide Bancé (Horoya AC, Guinea), Jonathan Pitroipa (Paris FC, France), Eric Traore (Pyramid, Egypt)