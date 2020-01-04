Rwanda Premier League club Kiyovu Sports Club has reportedly blocked the pending move of Ugandan born forward Benson Rahim Ociti to Canada.

The fate comes after FC Edmonton, a Canadian professional soccer club based in Edmonton, Alberta garnered interest in signing the lanky Ugandan center forward.

Ociti has been featuring at Rwanda Premier League outfit, Sports Club Kiyovu since 2017 and his current employment contract expired on 31st December 2019.

Although the club insists that Ociti still has a year left on the employment, it is a divergent view presented by the player.

“My employment contract is clear and reads in bold that it was two years from 2017 to 2019. I have a copy, my agents have a copy and the club has a copy too” Ociti notes with concern.

Earlier in 2019, Ociti had been also invited for trials by newly promoted Egypt Second division club, Ceramica Cleopatra Football Club but never traveled because of contractual obligations with his masters.

Before departing for greener pastures outside his mother country, Uganda, Ociti played at three clubs and these are URA, Police and lately Soana (now Tooro United) football clubs.

He had also previously played at Kenyan side Chemelil Sugar Football Club.

Should the matter be amicably resolved between Kiyovu Sports and FC Edmonton, then the Ugandan will be free to move on.

Christened as the “Eddies”, Edmonton competed in the Canadian Premier League since the league’s inaugural season in 2019, finishing third under head coach Jeff Paulus.

This club is owned by Fath Group with Tom Fath as the club president.

