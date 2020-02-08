Uganda Cup (Round of 32):

Tuesday, 11th February 2020:

Kansai Plascon Vs Tooro United – Bishops SS Playground, Mukono (4 PM)

Kansai Plascon head coach Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza has signaled warning bells to Uganda Premier League entity Tooro United ahead of the two sides’ clash in the Uganda Cup round of 32.

Ssekabuuza who handles a club in the second division league is totally unfazed by the status of Tooro United as a Uganda Premier League side.

We are determined and set for the best showing at home against Tooro United. We cannot fear that Tooro United is in the top tier league. It is the players who matter for the two clubs and the readiness. Felix Kawooya Ssekabuuza, Kansai Plascon FC Head Coach

At the beginning of the week, Kansai Plascon overwhelmed a UPL side, Kyetume 5-4 during a practice match played at the Naro Ntawo playground.

To Ssekabuuza, this was one of the tests he subjected his charges in preparation for the up-coming Uganda Cup match.

“Friendly matches are good to test the players mentality and physical state. It was a great training game against Kyetume which also gave me a sketchy picture of what to expect in the Tuesday game (against Tooro United).” Ssekabuuza.

Kansai Plascon humiliated Soroti FC 4-0 at the Soroti play-ground on Friday, 24th January 2020 during the opening round of 64 stage.

Osuman Mutumba, Allan Oryek and new signing Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto (brace) scored for the painters’ side.

On their other hand, Kyetume convincingly ejected Sansiro 3-0 away in Mbale at the previous stage.

Kansai Plascon will look towards the reinforcements done during the January window as a beef up strategy.

New signings as Hakim “Kilu” Ssekitto, a Uganda Cup winner last year with Proline, Isaac Otto (on loan from Maroons), Brian Enzama, gangly forward Henry Kitengenyi (on loan from Vipers) and former Onduparaka goalkeeper Julius Ssekyewa have indeed strengthen the club.

The winner of the Uganda Cup qualifies to represent Uganda in the CAF Confederation Cup.

Full Round of 32 Fixtures:

Kansai Plascon Vs Tooro United

URA Vs Nyamityobora

Kigezi Homeboyz Vs Kyetume

Express Vs Maroons

Wakiso Giants Vs MYDA

UPDF Vs Busia Young

Kiboga Young Vs Mvara Boys

Spartans Vs Kataka

Proline Vs Admin

Dove Vs Water

Mbarara City Vs FHL

Kajjansi United Vs SC Villa

Bright Stars Vs Free Stars

KCCA Vs Bukedea Town Council

Kitara Vs Luwero United

Light SS Vs Bugamba

Also Read:

Kansai Plascon’s target is to lift the 2020 Uganda Cup trophy

Uganda Cup winner Ssekitto crosses to Kansai Plascon Football Club

Kansai Plascon Football Club releases 11 players

Holding midfielder Enzama switches to Kansai Plascon