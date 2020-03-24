Management of Busiro Ssaza football team is at cross-roads over the preferred choice of head coach, Kawowo Sports has learnt.

There is divided opinion between the top leaders of the team on who should take over as head coach.

Whereas a fraction had already blessed Paul “Kiwa” Kiwanuka, others are siding with Edward Golola.

“The decision to make still lies between Paul Kiwanuka and Edward Golola. There is need to neglect the earlier information released to the media that a decision had been taken. That is baseless information” a highly placed source that preferred anonymity confessed to Kawowo Sports.

A few weeks ago, information had emerged that Kiwanuka had agreed verbally with the management for the job.

Kiwanuka himself at some stage had acknowledged that talks between him and the officials at Busiro were at 75%.

This followed futile efforts to lure Simon Peter Mugerwa to the camp after the coach who is assistant coach at Bright Stars made a personal decision to stay put at Bulemeezi.

Now, the final decision is expected to be done in the coming fortnight as the initial preparatory plans for the team are underway.

Busiro has never won the Airtel Masaza cup and all tireless efforts are being undertaken to ensure that history is made.

Last season, Busiro played in the final under Deo Sserwadda but lost to winners Bulemeezi 1-0 (after extra time), thanks to Emmanuel Loki’s strike in the additional 30 minutes following a goal-less 90 minutes of action packed football played on a muddy Namboole Stadium surface following heavy rains.

Sserwadda had replaced Noah Mugerwa who had been shown the exit door towards the kick off of the quarter finals.

Other teams’ updates:

Meanwhile, Ssese has already confirmed Hamid Kibirango, Steven Bogere returned to Buddu, Mugerwa remains at Bulemeezi and Kyaggwe concluded talks with Hussein Mbalangu.

Other factors remaining constant, the 2020 edition is expected to kick off in June.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the main sponsors of this tournament.

Masaza Cup PastPast Winners: