The chief head of Buvuma county Mbuubi Ssalongo Lawrence Kayizzi has announced a 12 man management team to oversee the operations for the islanders as the 2020 Airtel Masaza football tournament comes knocking in June.

Peter Makhaha is the chairperson of the management team.

Makhaha will be deputized by Vincent Mwanje.

The in charge of technical affairs is Charles Kajubi and Moses Kizito Mpologoma is the treasurer.

Karim Malaki Magasa is the general secretary, Godfrey Muyimbwa in charge of media operations.

Musa Isooba is the team manager and will be deputized by Mike Kamyuka.

Emmanuel Muyimbwa is the team doctor.

Kayizzi fully entrusts the appointed team and has asked the people of Buvuma county to accord all the necessary support to this team.

“I have full trust and confidence that the management team appointed for the Buvuma Ssaza team will help us reach the promised land. It is upon this background that I humbly request for the all the necessary support to this team” Kayizzi noted.

Meanwhile, Buvuma is close to announcing their new head coach to handle the team for this season.

Robert Mukiibi and Shadrakah Nsobya are the two candidates from whom the suitable candidate will be selected.

It should be noted that Nsobya was the head coach of Buvuma last season.

For starters, Buvuma has never qualified to the knock out stage of this competition since inception in 2004.

Eighteen teams play in this tournament that can be played by all tribes and nationalities but exclusive of players who have elevated to the FUFA Big League, Uganda Premier League and national teams (Uganda Cranes, U-23 and U-20).

Other factors remaining constant, the 2020 edition is expected to kick off in June.

Telecommunications giants Airtel Uganda are the main sponsors of this tournament.

Bulemeezi is the reigning champion.

Buvuma Ssaza Management Team:

Chairperson : Peter Makhaha

: Peter Makhaha Vice Chairperson: Vincent Mwanje

Vincent Mwanje Technical: Charles Kajubi

Charles Kajubi Treasurer: Moses Kizito Mpologoma

Moses Kizito Mpologoma General Secretary: Karim Malaki Magasa

Karim Malaki Magasa Media and Publicity: Godfrey Muyimbwa

Godfrey Muyimbwa Team manager: Musa Isooba

Musa Isooba Deputy Team manager: Mike Kamyuka

Mike Kamyuka Team Doctor: Emmanuel Muyimbwa

Masaza Cup Past Winners:

2019 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2018 – Singo

– Singo 2017 – Gomba

– Gomba 2016 – Buddu

– Buddu 2015 – Singo

– Singo 2014 – Gomba

– Gomba 2013 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2012 – Bulemeezi

– Bulemeezi 2011 – Buluri

– Buluri 2010 – Not Held

– Not Held 2009 – Gomba

– Gomba 2008 – Kyadondo

– Kyadondo 2007 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2006 – Kooki

– Kooki 2005 – Mawokota

– Mawokota 2004 – Gomba

Also Read:

Busiro management at cross-roads over choice of head coach

Kyaggwe appoints Mbalangu as head coach

Bulemeezi breaks the bank to retain Mugerwa

Bogere returns to Buddu