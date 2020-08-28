Zlatko Krmpotić, 62, has been appointed as head coach of Tanzania Premier League outfit Young Africans Football Club.

The immensely experienced Serbian joins the Tanzanian giants on a two-year deal from South Africa side Polokwane City.

On the African continent, he has previously coached in Zambia (Zesco United), Democratic Republic of Congo (TP Mazembe as an assistant coach and head coach at Don Bosco), Botswana (Jwaneng Galaxy), Rwanda (APR) and lately in South Africa at Polokwane City.

Zlatko Krmpotić

He takes over the mantle at the club, replacing Luc Eymael from Belgium who was sacked in July 2020 after racist chants towards fans.

Krmpotic will handle the club for the upcoming season with the main agenda on the menu being reclaiming the league title from rivals Simba.

They are also set to play at the CAF Champions League alongside Simba.

Meanwhile, Young Africans has beefed up the squad with key additions as Angolas’ sensational creative midfielder Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo, Kibwana Shomari, Yasin Mustafa, Bakari Nondo Mwamnyeto, Abdallah Shaibu Ninja, Zawadi Mauya, Mukoko Tonombe, Tuisila Kisinda, Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo, Wazir Junior, Yacouba Songne and Michael Sarpong.

Detailed Profile

Full Name: Zlatko Krmpotić

Zlatko Krmpotić Date of Birth: 7 th August 1958

7 August 1958 Place of Birth: Belgrade, FPR Yugoslavia

Belgrade, FPR Yugoslavia Playing Position: Defender

Defender Youth career : Red Star Belgrade

: Red Star Belgrade Senior career: Red Star Belgrade, Gençlerbirliği, AIK Bačka Topola

Red Star Belgrade, Gençlerbirliği, AIK Bačka Topola National teams: Yugoslavia, Yugoslavia

Managerial Career