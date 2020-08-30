Striker Yubu Bogere is in advanced negotiations with Uganda Premier League outfit Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club.

The newly promoted top flight club has in the previous week been engaging with the striker who has been featuring at FUFA Big League side New Villa in Fort Portal City.

The former Sports Club Villa striker thus eyes return to the top flight football division after two seasons in the second tier.

MYDA Football Club head coach Abdul Samadu Musafiri is a keen admirer of the lanky forward whose use of the ball and strength in air are key of his game attributes.

In the next 48 hours, Bogere who also played for Rwenzori Province in the FUFA Drum tournament is expected to come to terms with the Eastern Uganda based club that will host their home matches at the renovated King George Stadium in Tororo.

Retired referee Dennis Batte talks to Yubu Bogere and a URA player during a league match at Namboole Stadium Credit: © Kawowo Sports | DAVID ISABIRYE

If the move comes to pass, Bogere will join already captured players at the club as midfielders Waiswa Kasango, Isaac Mweru Doka and Amos Etoju as well as defender Ramathan Yakubu.

Doka was released by Express at the end of the 2019-20 season.

In the same season, Etoju featured at Jinja based BUL as Yakubu failed to secure the International Transfer Certificate (ITC) on time at Sports Club Villa after a season in the Zambia Super League.

Meanwhile, forward Ibra Nsimbe and Eric Mutebi have renewed their employment contracts at MYDA for another year and two years respectively.

MYDA was promoted to the Uganda Premier League after topping the Elgon group of the FUFA Big League by the time of the abrupt stoppage of football in March 2020.

Army side Uganda Peoples Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club topped the Rwenzori group.

The third club to join MYDA and UPDF will be determined via a promotional play-off on a date and venue yet to be confirmed by Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA).

Kitara, Kiboga Young, Ndejje University and Kataka will play the promotional play-offs.