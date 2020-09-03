Management of BUL Football Club has officially unveiled offensive midfielder Ambrose Kirya on Thursday, 3rd September 2020.

Kirya was accorded a year-long deal with an option to extend upon satisfactory performance.

The confirmation arrived via the official club social media platforms.

CONFIRMED & SEALED: BUL FC is delighted to announce the signing of Ambrose Kirya from SC Villa on one year working contract. Welcome home, the home of football. @OfficialFUFA #WeAreBusogasPride pic.twitter.com/4IrF2gKsnO — Bul football club (@Bulfc1) September 3, 2020

Kirya signed as a free agent following the expiration of his employment contract at Sports Club Villa.

The creative midfielder returns to Jinja city having previously played at Jinja Municipal Council (JMC) Hippos back in the days, a club he helped attain promotion to the top tier Uganda Premier League.

He joins a string of other players as; Ibrahim Mugulusi, Aggrey Madoi, goalkeeper Davis Mutebi, Kenneth Kibaale, Peter Onzima, Paul Mbaziira, and Douglas Bithum.

Other players as Joseph Ssemujju and defender Walter Ochola signed new contracts.

Veteran defender Musa Walangalira, 40, has been given six months to serve the club as he bids farewell to the beautiful game gracefully.

Through the Exit Door:

BUL released a number of players like left-back Richard Matovu, Allan Tarsis Munaaba, Joshua Lubwama, Uganda U-20 midfielder Saddam Masereka, former Uganda U-17 goalkeeper Eric Kibowa, Farouk Banga, Amos Etoju, and Willy Makuro.

Matovu, Munaaba, Lubwama has their respective contracts expire, and not renewed.

Masereka, Kibowa, Banga, Etoju and Makuro were let go to seek greener pastures elsewhere.

BUL completed the 2019/20 season with 36 points in the 6th position.

Under head coach Arthur Kyesimira, BUL would wish to better their performance.