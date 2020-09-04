Management of Maroons Football Club has confirmed the signing of goalkeeper Amir Nalugoda on a three-year deal.

Nalugoda has been a goalkeeper at Nkozi based Uganda Martyrs University (UMU), Luweero United, and led Bulemeezi to their second Masaza Cup triumph in 2019.

He is expected to boost the goalkeeping department for the Prisons funded club that lost their first choice goalie Hannington Ssebwalunyo to Uganda Revenue Authority.

Nalugoda will therefore compete for the number one slot with Emmanuel Akol and teenager Walter Chandia who has been promoted for the youth hierarchy of the club.

He joins holding midfielder Nelson Mandela who joined from Jinja City’s Uganda Premier League club Busoga United.

Mandela joined as a free agent upon the expiry of his employment contract.

Meanwhile, several players have successfully renewed their employment contracts like midfielder Emmanuel Song Olinga, Maxwell Okello, Silvester Okello, Yahya Luti, and Sydney Chika, among others.

The club is also engaging midfielder Solomon Walusimbi for a contract renewal.

The old crop of players still with valid employment include goalkeeper Akol, Ceaser Olega, David Ndihabwe, dependable defender Edgar Sharp Bwogi, Timothy Bamulanzeki, and midfielder Davis Mayanja.

Young goalkeeper Walter Chandia has been promoted from the junior team ranks to the senior team to join Akol and another prospective new signing.

Those recalled from loan spells are; Isaac Otto, Junior Amanya, Sydney Chika, Eddie Kapampa, and Ronald Orombi.

Exited the club:

Maroons has so far lost Ssebwalunyo, Felix Okot, and the 2019-20 league top scorer Steven Desse Mukwala.

Midfielder Okot has since joined Kyetume Football Club as the duo of Ssebwalunyo and Mukwala are destined for the tax collector’s club, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC.

The new FUFA Big league season is tentatively ear-marked to kick off on 29th October 2020.