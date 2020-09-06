Six games will be played during the opening match day of the 2019-20 Tanzania Premier League on Sunday, 6th September 2020.

Defending champions Simba Sports Club will be away to debutants Ihefu at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya city.

Simba is fresh from last weekend’s 2-0 victory over Namungo in the community shield match played at the Sheikh Amri Abeid Memorial Stadium in Arusha.

Sven Vandenbroeck’s coached side will be expected to assemble a star studded team with the likes of new signings Larry Bwalya, Chris Mugalu and defender Joash Onyango, proven goalkeeper Aishi Manula, skipper John Raphael Bocco, last season’s top scorer Meddie Kagere as well as last season’s MVP Clatous Chota Chama, among others.

Ugandan born striker Meddie Kagere (raising hands) was top scorer of the league with 22 goals in 2019-20 season

Lethal striker Bernard Morrison is expected to keep waiting on the sidelines until his transfer saga is put to bed.

Elsewhere, Young Africans shall host Tanzania Prisons at the Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium in Dar es salaam during the flood-lit game.

Young African’s newly appointed head coach Serbian national, Zlatko Krmpotić will make the long awaited start in the Tanzania Premier League since replacing Belgian Luc Emyael who was shown the exit door over alleged racist chants towards the fanes.

It could also be a debut day for sensational new signing Carlos Sténio Fernandes Guimarães Do Carmo from Angola and Rwanda’s midfielder Ally Nyonzima in Young Africa’s green and yellow colours.

Midfielder Boban Zirintusa’s Mtibwa Sugar shall be home to Ruvu Shooting at the CCM Gairo in Morogoro town.

Boban Zirintusa Bogere (extreme right) celebrates with Mtibwa Sugar teammates last season

Two early kick off games, starting at 2 PM will witness Namungo against Coastal Union at the Majaliwa Stadium in Lindi and Biashara United will be home against newly promoted Gwambina at the Karuma Stadium in Mara town.

Another new club in the league, Dodoma Jiji shall be home to Mwadui at the Sokoine Stadium in Mbeya city.

Meanwhile, Nicholas Wakiro Wadada’s Azam will play Tanzania Polisi on Monday, 7th September 2020 in a flood-lit duel that kicks off at 7 PM.

Nicholas Wakiro Wadada and Azam teammates play host to Tanzania Polisi on Monday night in Dar es salaam

Sunday, 6th September 2020:

Ihefu Vs Simba – Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya ( 4:00 PM )

) Young Africans Vs Tanzania Prisons – Benjamin Mkapa National Stadium, Dar es salaam ( 7:00 PM )

) Mtibwa Sugar Vs Ruvu Shooting – CCM Gairo, Morogoro ( 4:00 PM )

) Namungo Vs Coastal Union – Majaliwa Stadium, Lindi ( 2:00 PM )

) Biashara United Vs Gwambina – Karuma Stadium, Mara ( 2:00 PM )

) Dodoma Jiji Vs Mwadui – Sokoine Stadium, Mbeya (4:00 PM)

Monday, 7th September 2020: