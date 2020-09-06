Newly signed Onduparaka Football Club striker Gabriel Matata, 19, has set his personal target at West Nile based top flight club.

The former Mvara Boys Football Club lethal forward joined the Caterpillars on a year-long deal, shredding off interest from Express FC among other clubs.

He is well aware of the expectations of the fans from him and believes he will work hard to achieve the set targets.

Matata scored 14 goals in all competitions for the Arua based Mvara Boys and was key for the club’s smooth ride in the Uganda Cup competition where they also eliminated a top tier club, BUL during the round of 32 stage.

With what I have achieved at regional level, the expectations of fans over me is high. I hope to replicate the same performance or even do better. Gabriel Matata, Onduparaka Football Club Striker

Striker Gabriel Matata seeks to score double figures at Onduparaka FC in the 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season (Credit: Courtesy)

Target:

Every person in life has his or her prime target. Matata’s targets are two; first is to pay back the trust vested unto him and then to score as many goals as possible so that he hits the double figures.

My target is to reward the trust they (Onduparaka Football Club) have put in me. I want to clock two figure goals. Gabriel Matata, Onduparaka FC Striker

Before playing for Mvara Boys, Matata had also featured at the Onduparaka Junior Team, hitherto tagged Ondunyiri during the 2018-19 season.

Before agreeing to join Onduparaka, Matata had been linked to a number of Uganda Premier League clubs including Express and Bright Stars.

Onduparaka has also signed creative midfielder Bonny Musema, roving right back Jerry Jakisa (has since opted out of the move), Kennedy Atibuni, Augustine Akoch, Nelson Opio, Jasper Okello, defensive midfielder Simon Okot and goalkeepers Augustine Opoka as well as Stephen Ogiramoi.

Opoka joined from Busoga United whilst Ogiramoi comes from Gulu’s U-Touch.

By the time, the 2019-20 Uganda Premier League was abruptly halted because of the Coronavirus pandemic, Onduparaka was 8th with 31 points from 25 matches played as Vipers were declared champions.

Onduparaka recently named head coach Vialli Bianomugisha with Abu Mubarak Wamboya as the assistant coach and Ibrahim Kongo, the goalkeeping coach.