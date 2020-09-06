Goalkeeper Walter Chandia has been promoted to the senior team of Maroons Football Club.

The promotion for the 16 year old goalkeeper comes after impressive performances in the FUFA Juniors League and some matches in the top flight last season.

Maroons head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula has confidence in the junior goalkeeper who he believes will develop to establish himself among the pool of proven goalkeepers in the country.

“I have decided to give Chandia (Walter) a license for Maroons Football Club because he has a lot of potential. At his age, he even made the line up in the Uganda Premier League. He deserves to get a license for the club” Ayiekoh confessed.

Last year Chandia was part of the provisional Uganda U-15 team that was summoned by head coach Jackson Magera in preparation for the 2019 CECAFA U-15 championship which Uganda won in Eritrea.

The youngster will develop at the club alongside first choice Emmanuel Akol and the newly signed Amir Nalugoda (from Luweero United).

Chandia joins holding midfielder Nelson Mandela who joined from Jinja City’s Uganda Premier League club Busoga United.

Mandela joined as a free agent upon the expiry of his employment contract.

A couple of players successfully renewed their employment contracts as midfielder Emmanuel Song Olinga, Maxwell Okello, Silvester Okello, Yahya Luti, and Sydney Chika, among others.

Meanwhile, midfielder Solomon Walusimbi is still being convinced for a contract renewal.

The old crop of players still with valid employment include goalkeeper Akol, Ceaser Olega, David Ndihabwe, dependable defender Edgar Sharp Bwogi, Timothy Bamulanzeki, midfielders Davis Mayanja and Bronson Nsubuga.

Those recalled from loan spells are; Isaac Otto, Junior Amanya, Sydney Chika, Eddie Kapampa, and Ronald Orombi.

Exitees:

Goalkeeper Hanningtong Ssebwalunyo, Felix Okot, and the 2019-20 league top scorer Steven Desse Mukwala have left the club for greener pastures.

Okot joined Kyetume Football Club as the duo of Ssebwalunyo and Mukwala are destined for the tax collector’s club, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC.

The new FUFA Big league season is tentatively ear-marked to kick off on 29th October 2020.