Mbarara based FUFA Big League entity Nyamityobora Football Club remains focused with key technical and playing staff recruitments.

After announcing a new technical department led by head coach Richard Makumbi and his son, Denis “Mulangira” Kiyimba as assistant, the Abanyakare named Sadam Mugaru as the chief executive officer and have been busy reinforcing their squad.

Nyamityobora latest players on the swelling bandwagon include striker Dickson “Kihanga” Niwamanya and defender Johnson “Bafana” Turinawe.

Defender Johnson Turinawe pens the employment contract at Nyamityobora FC. He signed two years

The duo were poached from Kabale based FUFA Big League club Kigezi Home Boys and each accorded a two year employment contract apiece.

These joined the five players signed and unveiled last week in Kampala.

The five were the goalkeeping duo of Solomon Mbowa and Adam Kizza Katongole, left back Remmy Makumbi, forward Rashid Nsubuga as well as central defender Fred Juuko.

Dickspn Niwamanya signed two years as well

Other signings:

Mbowa and Kizza join another already recruited goalkeeper, Tonny Musinguzi who was got from Mayirye United.

Others are; Brian Nyabwina (offensive midfielder), Mubarak Kakooza (winger), defender Wahabu Lwanga, Juma Sabiti (center forward), Ismail Faizol Aliganyira and creative play maker Meddie Muhammed Matovu.

Last season, Nyamityobora finished in the 5th place having amassed 13 points in the Rwenzori Group after the FUFA Big League season was ended prematurely because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

FUFA has tentatively set the 29th October 2020 as the kick off date for second division football should the Coronavirus situation improve.