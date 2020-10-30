Uganda Premier League reigning champions Vipers Sports Club officially unveiled forward Cesar Mankozi Lobi, a native of Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC).

Mankozi put pen to paper on a two year deal for a fee not disclosed to the public.

As quoted by the club’s official website, the 24 year Congolese outlined his mission at the new home.

I am so happy to be here. I want to use this chance well. My dream is to become an important player for Vipers. I hope I can become a starter immediately and hope win some trophies with my new team. I hope I can push my career further. My goals are that simple I don’t regret this move because it took me time to make this decision to move here. I chose the best team out of the many clubs that were after me and I am proud of it. Cesar Mankozi Lobi

Fred Kajoba Kisitu (Left) head coach at Vipers hands official the jersey to striker Cesar Mankozi Lobi (Credit: Vipers SC Media)

Mankozi was officially unveiled after the Venoms management received the clearance, International Transfer Certificate (ITC).

The forward has also played for Dauphin Noir De Goma (2012-2016), TP Mazembe (2016 -2017-12 and lately AS Vita (2-17-2020).

Vipers is preparing for the CAF Champions League and such a player who comes with experience on the continent having played 9 and 12 CAF Champions League and CAF Confederation Cup respectively.

He also earned his international debut in 2019. Mankozi is the second Congolese player to play for the four time Uganda Premier League champions after Clovis Mbayi.

This season, he is the fifth signing under Kajoba with the other earlier acquired players being left back Dissan Galiwango, midfielders Jamil Kalisa and David Bagoole as well as South Sudanese U-20 international Joseph Dhata (wing back right).

The 2020-21 Uganda Premier League season is ear-marked to kick off in late November 2020.

Profile:

Full Names: Cesar Manzoki Lobi

Date of Birth: October 12, 1996

Height: 1.89cm

Weight: 80kgs

Position: Striker

Nationality: Congolese

Strong foot: Right & Left

Previous Teams: Dauphin Noir De Goma (2012 – 2016), TP Mazembe (2016 -2017 -12 goals/ 21 appearances), AS Vita: 2017 – 2020 (58 appearances/ 38 goals/assists)

Personal Achievements: CAF Champions League (9 games/6 goals), CAF Confederation Cup (12 games), DR Congo National team debut in 2019