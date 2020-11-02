Stocky midfielder Vincent Zziwa is no stranger to controversies.

In 2018, Zziwa opted for a loan move to a third tier club in the Buganda regional division from Busoga United Football Club, a Uganda Premier League outfit (first division).

After a season, he was recalled back to the Busoga United team and at the advent of the 2019-20 season, he attained a licence to play in the top flight once again.

To the surprise of many, Zziwa has left Busoga United for second division side Maroons FC.

“I made the decision to leave Busoga United Football Club for Maroons because I feel comfortable featuring where I will be getting playing time” Zziwa disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

The 2017 Copa Coca Cola winner with Jinja Secondary School has been part of the Busoga United team since the FUFA Big League days.

Vincent Zziwa at Busoga United

To depart the side, he filed to the FUFA Players’ status committee complaining about non-payment of salaries for more than five months.

“I had no choice than to file my complaint because footballers we are workers like other type of jobs who work to earn” Zziwa added.

At Maroons, he reunites with tactician Charles Ayiekoh Lukula who once handled him as he was at Kirinya-Jinja SS (now Busoga United).

Other Maroons signings include goalkeeper Eric Dhaira, Amir Nalugoda and 16 year old Walter Chandia.

The trio will compete for the number slot alongside Emmanuel Akol as handled by veteran goalkeeping coach Sadick Wassa.

Ayiekoh also lured on board towering holding midfielder Nelson Mandela and forward Derrick Mudaali from Busoga United and Kigezi respectively.

Extended contracts:

A couple of players extended their employment contracts with Maroons.

These include among others former Uganda U-17 midfielder Emmanuel “Song” Olinga, Solomon Walusimbi, Maxwell Okello, Sydney Chika whilst Isaac Otto, Junior Amanya, Ronald Orombi, Yahya Luti, Chika and Eddy Kapampa Ssebiccu returned from the respective loan spells.

Exited the club:

Maroons has so far lost Ssebwalunyo, Felix Okot, and the 2019-20 league top scorer Steven Desse Mukwala.

Midfielder Okot has since joined Kyetume Football Club as the duo of Ssebwalunyo and Mukwala are destined for the tax collector’s club, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) Football Club.

The Prisons’ funded club has Charles Ayiekoh Lukula as head coach.

Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna and Abubaker Tabula serve as assistant coach and trainer respectively whilst former Uganda Cranes goalkeeper Wassa is the goalkeeping coach.

The new FUFA Big League season is tentatively earmarked to kick off mid December 2020.