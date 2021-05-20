Ugandan long distance runner Joshua Cheptegei is happy to have won the Ostrava Golden Spike men’s 3000m race despite coming short of Daniel Komen’s World Record.

The 24-year-old had hoped to smash the record but couldn’t eclipse Komen’s 7:20.67 – a milestone that has stood for nearly 25 years – since September 1, 1996.

Cheptegei posted 07:33:24 (PB) to cross the finish line first before Paul Chelimo of USA (07:41:69) and fellow Ugandan Oscar Chelimo (7:43:00) who finished 2nd and 3rd respectively.

The 10,000m world record holder spoke of his sentiments despite failing to crash the record at the Czech Republic Městský Stadium.

“The dream continues, not the result I wanted, but happy for the win!! Looking forward to the next races. #silverbackdreams Special thanks to @stewy_mac3 & @richarddouma for setting the pace ,” he posted on his Instagram page.

Golden Spike Ostrava 2021 – Men’s 3000m – Race Results

Joshua Cheptegei (UGA) 07:33.24 – WL, PB

Paul Chelimo (USA) 07:41.69 – SB

Oscar Chelimo (UGA) 07:43.00 – PB

Seán Tobin (IRL) 07:49.37 – SB

Isaac Kimeli (BEL) 07:49.47 – SB

Andreas Vojta (AUT) 07:49.75 – PB

Abdessamad Oukhelfen (ESP) 08:07.68 – SB

Vojtěch Král (CZE) 08:20.61 – SB