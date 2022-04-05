Fortebet Real Stars Awards (Best of March 2022)

Rugby: Nobert Okenyi (Heathens)

Nobert Okenyi (Heathens) Pool: Lukia Nayiga

Lukia Nayiga Motorsport: Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi

Ponsiano Lwakataka & Paul Musaazi Athletics: Halima Nakaayi

Halima Nakaayi Volleyball: Moreen Mwamula (Ndejje Elites)

Moreen Mwamula (Ndejje Elites) Football: Elvis Ngonde (Busoga United)

Rugby national league current leaders Heathens are on the brik of winning yet another title.

One of their outstanding players this season Nobert Okenyi was on Tuesday, April 5, 2022 crowned as the best for month of March by the Real Stars Sports Agency.

Okenyi won the rugby accolade ahead of teammate Aaron Ofoyroth and Pirates’ Alex Atulinda.

He was voted for the incredible display in a season Heathens is set to clinch the title following a great performance thus far.

“I want to thank my teammates for the courage and the opponents for giving me the challenge” the soft spoken dreadlocked player remarked at Route 256 Restaurant as he picked his accolade.

Okenyi remains optimistic that they will hold onto the grip to win their remaining three matches to win the league title unbeaten.

“We have three matches to play against Hippos, Buffaloes and Kobs. We shall remain focused to the cause and keep working hard as a team” he added.

Heathens’ Nobert Okeny with his Fortebet Real Stars’ Award for March 2022 (Credit: David Isabirye)

Other winners:

Pool:

Ntinda Giants Club and Uganda Pool Cranes female player Lukia Nayiga won the pool player of the month award.

Nayiga was voted for her heroics at the 2022 All Africa Pool Championship held in Lusaka, Zambia where she scooped gold in the female individual category.

She beat her biological sister Rashid Mutesi and another pool Cranes player, Ibrahim Kayanja to the award.

Nayiga edged Mutesi during the finals of the female pool finals in Lusaka.

“I want to thank the organizers of these awards. To recognize us sportswomen is a big idea that motivates us. I want to thank Pool Association of Uganda (PAU), National Council of Sports, our coach and teammates for the brave show in Zambia” she added.

Motorsport:

The Rally crew of Ponsiano Lwakataka and Paul Musaazi (Mafu-Mafu) won the motorsport category, following their victory during the March Kaliro Rally.

“I am humbled to win this award again. I thank my navigator, the fans, sponsors and the awards organizers. We are motivated to remain winning given the fact that there is an upcoming Pearl of Africa Rally. This is a rally that I have ever won and I will use the previous experience to perform well” Lwakataka revealed.

Driver Lwakataka and navigator Musaazi beat Arthur Blick & Alistair Blick and Hassan Alwi & Joseph Kamya.

Paul Musaazi and Ponsiano Lwakataka show off their award (Credit: David Isabirye)

Athletics:

Middle distance runner Halima Nakaayi was crowned with the accolade after her bronze medal at the World Indoor Championships held in Belgrade, Serbia.

She clocked a time of 2:00.66, behind Wilson (1:59.09) and Ethiopia’s Freweyni Hailu (2:00.54), who overtook Nakaayi just before the finish line.

Halima Nakaayi shows off her award for the month of March 2022 at Route 256 Restaurant, Lugogo – Kampala (Credit: David Isabirye)

“I feel motivated that I have been recognized by the Real Stars Sports Agency as the best athlete in the month of March. I am excited and will keep composed coming to the 2022 World Championships. I thank all the sponsors and the media for such recognition” she disclosed.

Nakaayi won the athletics award ahead of Andrew Kwemoi and Joshua Cheptegei.

Volleyball:

Ndejje Elites’ female volleyball player Maureen Mwamula beat the Nemostars’ duo of George Aporu and Jonathan Tumukunde to the award.

“I am humbled for the accolade received. This is my second since 2013 and will surely motivate me heading to this year’s play-offs” Mwamula revealed.

Volleyball player Maureen Mwamula shows off her award and cash envelope (Credit: David Isabirye)

Football:

Busoga United’s Elvis Ngonde won the football gong ahead of Onduparaka creative midfielder Mansoor Agu Safi and URA defender Paul Patrick Mbowa.

The awards are organized on a monthly basis by Real Stars Sports Agency since 2018.

Fortebet headlines the sponsors who also include; Canaan Soda and Jude Colour Solutions.

The next awards will be held in May 2022 to recognize the best sports personalities of April.