Buddo Secondary School director Lawrence Muwonge has urged his students to portray resilience, diligence, commitment, high level of discipline and passion as they execute their various tasks; gearing academic excellence.

“In all that we are doing, we always target academic excellence. Therefore, be as hardworking, focused, resilient and committed to the accomplishing the set targets” Muwonge revealed as the different school sports teams returned to school from Arusha city, Tanzania.

Muwonge was addressing the students’ population during a special school parade as the different sports teams returned from the 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) games.

Buddo S.S won two gold medals (both in boys’ basketball – 3×3 and 5×5), one silver (girls basketball 3×3) and one bronze (girls netball).

Buddo SS director Lawrence Muwonge and games master Hakim Ssebunya hold the team trophies won in Basketball (5X5 and 5X5)

Buddo Secondary School 5X5 Basketball team players celebrate their victory at the Shiek Amri Abeid Stadium, Arusha in Tanzania

“This is a great achievement to win two gold medals at the East African level. If a whole country (Tanzania) could not manage to win a single gold medals, then, we are blessed. We need to continue preparing well for the future games” Muwonge stated.

The school brass band led a procession of the sportsmen and women before they gathered at the school assembly point, an open space sandwiched between the Mighty Block and HSC Dormitory.

Buddo SS school brass band march to the school assembly point

The school sports master Hakim Ssebunya was full of praise for the school management for all the necessary support, the players, coaches, teachers, students and all well-wishers for the collective effort to see Buddo S.S perform well.

“We are here to celebrate the success of our teams at the 2022 FEASSSA Games. Buddo S.S is a sports giant that accords the necessary preparations to their teams. Therefore, I want to thank the sportsmen, school management, coaches, teachers and all the other people for their in-put in a way or another” Ssebunya revealed.

Buddo SS basketball players walk to the school main assembly point

Right from the Nsangi zone, Buddo school teams excelled even at the district level and national stage before qualifying for the East African Games.

Muwonge lauded Government for the support offered but also urged for more help (financially and otherwise) to the teams representing Uganda in the East African games.

“I want to thank our Government for the support offered in the development of sports. But still, I appeal for more support to help our teams representing the country at the East African level, just like the other countries do” Muwonge appealed.

Buddo SS director Lawrence Muwonge congratulates the Basketball players

Jackson Okisai and John Omondi show off their medals with the trophies at the Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha city, Tanzania

Buddo S.S basketball teams were coached by the Kenyan duo of John Omondi and Jackson Okisai.

They guided the school to the different victories in the 5X5 and 3×3 versions (boys).

In the 5X5 final, Buddo overcame Dr Aggrey school (Kenya) 62-39 for a successful title defence and also defeated Starfford 18-7 in the 3X3 final.

The girls also played second fiddle and earned silver in the 3X3 category after falling to rivals St Mary’s Boarding School, Kitende 12-13.

Buddo has two MVP’s; James Obrack (3X3) and Isaac Thiec Makuei (5X5).

Buddo SS Basketball team with their medals and trophies

Buddo Basketball female basketball team poses with the school director Lawrence Muwonge and other school officials

In Netball, Buddo finished third after defeating fellow Nsangi zone rivals Madina Islamic in the third place play off.

“We managed to win bronze at the 2022 FEASSSA Games in Netball after we planned well since the training days. We were also united and with this teamwork, nothing could fail us. I thank the school management and coaches as well as my fellow players for this achievement” Immaculate Natasha, an S6 student, the captain of the school netball team revealed.

Uganda won Netball gold and silver for St Mary’s Kitende and St Noa Girls respectively.

Some of the Buddo SS football players pose with school officials. Director Lawrence Muwonge is 8th from right

In Football (Boys), Buddo Secondary School finished fourth after losing the third-place play-off match 0-1 to bitter rivals St Mary’s Kitende.

Kibuli won the boys’ football gold and Kenya’s Highway SS came second for the silver. The final ended 2-0 in favour of the Ugandan school giants, courtesy of a brace by Dominic Ayella.

For starters, Uganda won the overall title at the 2022 FEASSSA Games with a total of 18 gold medals, 12 silver and 3 bronze.

Hosts Tanzania had 1 silver and 5 bronze whilst Rwanda had two gold and silver apiece with 4 bronze.

Burundi will host next year’s games.

Buddo S.S at a glance during FEASSSA Games 2022:

Basketball:

5×5 Category Champions:

Boys: Buddo Secondary School

3X3 Category Champions:

Boys: Buddo Secondary School

Basketball (3X3):

Silver: Buddo Secondary School

Netball:

Bronze (Third place): Buddo Secondary School

Football (Boys):

Fourth Position: Buddo Secondary School

Buddo SS team players receive their Basketball trophy from Uganda’s physical education commissioner Rev. Duncans Mugumya in Arusha, Tanzania