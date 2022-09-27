Overview: The FEASSSA Games bring together the schools in the different countries of Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Rwanda, Burundi and South Sudan.

The Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) management has confirmed Burundi as the host country for the 2023 games.

This was communicated moments after the 2022 FEASSSA games held in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Justus Mugisha, FEASSSA president made the revelation during the climax of the 20th edition.

FEASSSA Executive Committee members with the Tanzania prime minister Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa (red and white jacket) with Uganda’s state minister of sports Hon Peter Ogwang (seated second from left)

“Burundi is looked to as the next host for the Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games in the year 2023. The necessary follow up like checking of facilities will follow next to ensure readiness” Mugisha revealed.

The Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) is being considered to join the games since joining the East African community, as stated by Mugisha.

“We are much interested in DR Congo joining the FEASSSA Games. We know the kind of positive competition they will bring to these games. We are already in touch with the different leaders to see that DR Congo joins us” Mugisha, an ISF Technical commission head (Football) added.

TZ prime minister Kassim Majaliwa Kassim (red-white) officially opens the FEASSSA games by handing the ball to a Kenya football player during the official opening ceremony

For starters, Mugisha was recently recognized by the International School Sport Federation (ISF) for his outstanding role in schools’ football in Uganda as well as the East African region.

At the 2022 FEASSSA Games hosted in the Tanzanian city of Arusha, there were 12 sports disciplines competed in by the over 3000 students.

A Jinja SS rugby player makes a try against a Ntare School opponent during the Rugby 7s contest

There was competition in athletics, football, swimming, rugby (7s and 15s), hockey, volleyball, handball, netball, badminton, Table Tennis, lawn tennis and basketball (3X3 and 5X5).

Dance Sport and woodball were exempted from the games but there are high chances that they will feature in Burundi.

Hon. Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa, the prime minister of the United Republic of Tanzania was the chief guest during the 2022 FEASSSA Games official opening ceremony.

Uganda athletes enjoy Uganda music at the opening ceremony at Shiek Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha city, Tanzania

Uganda emerged as overall champions at the 2022 FEASSSA Games with 18 gold, 10 silver and 13 bronze medals.