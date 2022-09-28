Overview: Kibuli SS football team head coach Emuron Recoba has singled out the collective bond they had as a team, the sheer fighting spirit that existed as each player worked gallantly to uphold to the typical Kibuli spirit (legacy) of old.

Kibuli Secondary School was one of the outstanding schools for team Uganda at the recently concluded 2022 Federation of East Africa Secondary Schools Sports Association (FEASSSA) Games hosted in tourists’ city of Arusha, Tanzania.

The Kampala region based school attained a number of gold medals at these games that were officially launched by the prime minister of the United Republic of Tanzania; Hon. Kassim Majaliwa Majaliwa.

Most notably; Kibuli S.S won gold in boy’s football, Table Tennis (boys), Badminton (boys) and Lawn Tennis (Boys).

Kibuli Secondary School players celebrate with their trophy at Shiekh Amri Abeid stadium in Arusha, Tanzania

Kibuli SS football team head coach Emuron Recoba has singled out the collective bond they had as a team, the sheer fighting spirit that existed as each player worked gallantly to uphold to the typical Kibuli spirit of old.

We worked collectively as a complete unit. Every player on the team understand the reason we traveled to Arusha city. There was that desired to die a little for the Kibuli pride and we managed to do it. We give the glory to the Almighty Allah. Emuron Recoba, Kibui Secondary School football team head coach

For the record, this was Kibuli S.S’ first football title in East Africa despite having played four earlier finals.

Recoba, working with his right hand man, Moses “Muko” Kayemba cites the desire to make history as the first Kibuli SS team to win the East African title as another inspiring component.

“We looked forward achieving history in the archives of this giant school. The mission was accomplished and in style” he adds.

Kibuli SS players in celebrations upon reaching the finals (Credit: USSSA Media)

The 2022 FEASSSA football title adds to the swelling collections that the school has managed to garner over the years as the 13 national titles and numerous UMEA solidarity games trophies.

Team captain Dominic Ayella was the fulcrum of the team with exceptional individual stand-out moments.

Ayella, a KCCA player in the StarTimes Uganda Premier League finished with 5 goals to his personal tally to take the golden boot and was also named as the tournament Most Valuable Player (MVP).

Other players of equal significance who stood out were goalkeeper Imran Fahad, Allan Oyirwoth, Juma Sajjabi, Shafik Kibirige, Patrick Ssekyanzi, Dawson Mafumu, Samuel Lukooye, Abdul Kalanzi and others.

Kibuli SS football team head coach Emuron Recoba with his assistant Moses Kayemba

Emuron Recoba and Highway SS head coach Beldin Odemba

How Kibuli S.S who the 2022 FEASSSA football gold:

During the very opening match, Kibuli S.S edged fellow Uganda representatives St Andrew’s Kaggwa Gombe High 1-0.

They overcame Rwanda’s ES Gasiza 2-0 and Tanzanian national champions Kiwira Coal Mines S.S 3-0 before falling to Kenya’s Highway S.S 0-1 in their only loss during group A.

In the semi-finals, Kibuli recovered from a goal down to force a 1-all stalemate with rivals Buddo SS and force a post-match penalty shoot-out that they won 4-3.

The final match pitted them against Highway again but it was a completely different encounter from the group stage match.

Kibuli S.S triumphed 2-0 in the finals to lift their first ever East African football (boys) title, courtesy of Ayella’s double at the fully packed Shiekh Amri Abeid Stadium in Arusha city, Tanzania.

Uganda won the overall title of the 2022 FEASSSA Games with 18 Gold, 10 Silver and 13 Bronze medals.

Kenya came second with 5 Gold, 12 Silver and 3 Bronze. Rwanda was third with 2 Gold, 2 Silver and 4 Bronze as the hosts Tanzania managed 1 Silver and 5 Bronze medals.

Burundi is tipped to host the 21st FEASSSA Games.