Overview: Uganda had won three matches during their pool 3 matches, winning 7-0 over Nepal, 4-1 over Mauritius and 3-0 against Hungary.

The only blemish was that 1-all draw with Syria Forum who also qualified for the quarter finals.

Brazil had qualified as the third team in group 2 after one win and a draw (with 4 points) in a pool that also witnessed group leaders Egypt (12 points) and Tanzania (9) make the knock out round

2022 Street Child World Cup (Quarter Finals):

Saturday, October 15 (3 PM):

Uganda Vs Brazil

Egypt Vs Bosnia and Herzegovina

Syria Forum Vs Burundi

*All matches at Oxygen Park, Doha – Qatar

Uganda will face global football powerhouse Brazil during one of the quarter final clashes at the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Doha, Qatar on Saturday, October 15.

The quarter final clashes will thereafter be followed by semi-finals and then finals on the same day.

Youth Sport Uganda players with Deputy head of mission in Qatar, Ambassador Mohammed Besweli Kezeela

Uganda against Mauritius at the Oxygen Park, Doha – Qatar

Flow chart for the finals’ day at the 2022 Street Child World Cup in Qatar

Other quarter final duels:

There are three other quarter finalists from Africa; Tanzania takes on Pakistan, Egypt plays Bosnia and Herzegovina as Burundi faces Syria Forum.

For starters, Uganda is represented by Youth Sport Uganda, a non-governmental organization that works with refugee and host community youth in the disadvantaged communities of Uganda and uses sport as a vehicle for change.

Uganda’s team to Qatar has 10 boys ages 15–18 years from disadvantaged backgrounds and includes 4 refugees and 6 Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) from Northern Uganda, who all reside in the various slums of Kampala made the memorable trip to Qatar.

UNHCR Paul Dime Zbigniew hands over the Uganda national flag to the Youth Sport Uganda team Karen Mukiibi at Lugogo during the official flag off ceremony in Lugogo

The team leader Karen Mukiibi led the delegation to Qatar.

Joash Mukiibi traveled as the team captain, deputized by Thomas Bongomin Lodio.

The other players on the team included; Patrice Oloya, Joseph Owori, Alfred Onencan, goalkeeper Shafik Byamukama, Kisangani Sharment (Refugee), Kyandanda Quesnay (Refugee), Evaliste Butinda (Refugee) and Jeremy Mugisha.

Joshua Opolot is head coach and Lorna Letasi is the media liaison officer.

Whilst in Qatar, the team interacted with the Deputy head of mission in Qatar, Ambassador Mohammed Besweli Kezeela.

The Street Child World Cup, a FIFA World Cup side event, is an initiative of Street Child United and delivered in partnership with the Qatar Foundation.

This year’s edition is the fourth, following successes in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Russia (2018).

The event brings together street-connected young people from across the world together to take part in a football tournament, a festival of arts, and advocate for their rights and protection through a child-focused Congress and General Assembly.

The Street Child World Cup 2022 will give the most vulnerable children across the globe the chance to represent their countries and tell the world, “I am somebody.”

Team Uganda advocated for the right to education as it has been documented that most refugees and vulnerable children in Uganda face challenges in attending mainstream education.

On Thursday, the different members performed with cultural dances and performances in a fun-filled fiesta.

Team Uganda performed and danced to musicians Eddy Kenzo and Romeo Odongo’s tunes.

See more Yesss! We Got Moves Too!🕺#TeamUganda🇺🇬 excited the crowd as they put up a great performance during the second late show at the Street Child World Cup In Doha.



They Danced to ⁦@eddykenzoficial⁩ 's Sitya Loss & Romeo Odong's Pilili Yoo Leng.#SCWC2022 || #Iamsomebody pic.twitter.com/Mo6wZyomqC — Youth Sport Uganda – YSU (@YSUganda) October 14, 2022

Sponsors & Partners:

United Nations High Commission For Refugees (UNHCR), Qatar Foundation and JIBU Water are the main sponsors.

Uganda’s Group stage results:

Uganda 8-0 Nepal

Nepal Uganda 4-1 Mauritius

Mauritius Uganda 3-0 Hungary

Hungary Uganda 1-1 Syria Forum

Group1 standing at 2022 Street World Cup

Group 2 Table standing at 2022 Street World Cup