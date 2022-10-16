Overview: During the group stage games, Uganda won three matches; 8-0 over Nepal, 4-1 over Mauritius and 3-0 against Hungary with a 1-all draw against Syria Forum. During the quarter final, Uganda lost 2-3 to Brazil after a non-scoring draw in normal time.

2022 Street Child World Cup:

Champions:

Boys: Egypt

Egypt Girls: Brazil

Egypt and Brazil won gold for boys and girls respectively at the 2022 Street Child World Cup fiesta in Doha city, Qatar.

The Brazilian girls overcame Colombia 4-0 during a one sided finale played at the Oxygen Park on Saturday, 15th October.

Brazil had defeated Philippines 3-1 in the semi-finals as Colombia had ejected fellow South Americans Bolivia 3-0.

On the other hand, the Egyptian boys came top over Pakistan, winning a tense post-match penalty shoot-out 4-3 after normal time had failed to produce an outright winner with a barren stalemate.

Egypt players celebrate their success in the boys’ Street World Cup

Egypt had eliminated another African country Burundi 4-3 in post-match penalties after a 1-all draw in normal time.

Pakistan qualified for the boy’s final following a 3-1 win in post-match penalties over Brazil after yet another 1-all draw in regulation time.

The Brazilian boys had eliminated Uganda 3-2 in post-match penalties after a goal-less draw in normal time.

During the group stage games, Uganda won three matches; 8-0 over Nepal, 4-1 over Mauritius and 3-0 against Hungary with a 1-all draw against Syria Forum.

The Street Child World Cup is a FIFA World Cup side event, set as an initiative of Street Child United, in partnership with the Qatar Foundation.

This year’s edition was the fourth, following successes in South Africa (2010), Brazil (2014), and Russia (2018).

The event brought together street-connected young people from across the world together to take part in a football tournament, a festival of arts, and advocate for their rights and protection through a child-focused Congress and General Assembly.

The Street Child World Cup 2022 gave the most vulnerable children across the globe the chance to represent their countries and tell the world, “I am somebody.”

Team Uganda was represented by Youth Sport Uganda, a non-governmental organization that works with refugee and host community youth in the disadvantaged communities of Uganda and uses sport as a vehicle for change.

Uganda advocated for the right to education as it has been documented that most refugees and vulnerable children in Uganda face challenges in attending mainstream education.

Uganda’s team to Qatar had 10 boys ages 15–18 years from disadvantaged backgrounds and includes 4 refugees and 6 Internally Displace Persons (IDPs) from Northern Uganda, who all reside in the various slums of Kampala.

Uganda against Brazil during the quarter finals of the 2022 Street Child World Cup at Oxygen Park in Doha, Qatar

The team leader Karen Mukiibi led the delegation to Qatar.

Joash Mukiibi traveled as the team captain, deputized by Thomas Bongomin Lodio.

The other players on the team were; Patrice Oloya, Joseph Owori, Alfred Onencan, goalkeeper Shafik Byamukama, Kisangani Sharment (Refugee), Kyandanda Quesnay (Refugee), Evaliste Butinda (Refugee) and Jeremy Mugisha.

Joshua Opolot was head coach and Lorna Letasi is the media liaison officer.

While in Qatar, the team interacted with the Deputy head of mission in Qatar, Ambassador Mohammed Besweli Kezeela.

“The embassy of Uganda is your home away from home and you are always welcome there. We wish you the best, fulfill your dreams and make Uganda Proud” – Ambassador Kezaala urged the team.

Sponsors & Partners:

United Nations High Commission For Refugees (UNHCR), Qatar Foundation and JIBU Water were team Uganda’s main sponsors.