Overview: Andrew Ssekibejja is an artisan golfer at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa. He has worked as a caddie at the club since 2017.

Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur’s Open 2022:

Overall winner : Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa club)

: Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa club) Scores: 71, 76, 75, 73 (295 Gross)

Newly crowned Tusker Malt Uganda Golf Amateur open champion Andrew Ssekibejja has saluted the support he got from the management of Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa.

The handicap four golfer who has been a caddie-cum-artisan at the same club returned a total of 295 gross over four rounds in 72 holes’ action to topple the rest of the field that also included golfers from Rwanda, Kenya, South Africa, Japan and Uganda.

Andrew Ssekibejja chips from the bunker as the crowd cheers on | Credit: Don Mugabi

He has appreciated the management of Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa for all the support he has been given since he commenced work in 2017.

“I wish to thank the directors, in-house professionals and fellow workers at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa. This is one club that supports the caddies. We are employed, allowed to train every Monday on the course, provided with balls and other equipment. They have been supportive throughout.” He revealed.

Gallery on hole no.17 at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa during the final day of action | Credit: Don Mugabi

Ssekibejja opened with an impressive display, posting 1-under par 71 to take day one.

He played 4-over 76 to fall to second position behind Entebbe Club’s Michael Tumusime.

On the third day, he was 1-over (73 gross) to regain the lead as he was placed in the main pressure group on the final day that had Tumusiime, defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai and Mehta club’s Godfrey Nsubuga.

For the final round, he played 3-over to lead the four rounds with 5 strokes ahead of Tumusiime.

Andrew Ssekibejja powerfully tees off during the final round of the 82d edition for the Tusker Malt Uganda Amateurs Golf Open | Credit: Don Mugabi

Ssekibejja sings special praise of the supportive gallery who applauded every shot he played.

“The supporters who moved me since day one did a great work. They motivated me a lot and felt energized. I thank the fans who have helped me throughout” he added.

Affluent preparations:

Since he played in his first main amateurs open in 2019, Ssekibejja has been training well on the fairways, greens, putting practice greens and the range.

The close association with Fred Wanzala (former Serena professional), Boniface Ssimwa (current professional at Serena) and female professional Flavia Namakula also improved his game a great deal.

I prepared well for this year’s open which was happening on my home course. I have been training well with the professionals Boniface Simwe and Flavia Namakula. I played a number of games with them and this improved my game a lot. Andrew Ssekibejja, winner – 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open championship

Andrew Ssekibejja gestures after a successful shot

Andrew Ssekibejja with a banana during round 4 | Credit: Don Mugabi

How he won?

In 72 holes, Ssekibejja scored 11 birdies. Five of them came on the final day, four during day 1 and 1 apiece on days 2 and 3.

He scored 46 par scores; 13 apiece on day 2 and 3, 11 during the opening day and 9 on the final round.

Ssekibejja had 11 bogies and 3 double bogies (two of them coming on the final day on holes 8 and 9).

Andrew Ssekibejja with his caddie Emmanuel Ssebatta (right) | Credit: Don Mugabi

“When I had two successive double bogies during the final round on holes 8 and 9, I knew I had 9 more holes to play. I was to behave like a Formula one car; to race onto the fairway to save the day and I did it” he added.

Entebbe Club’s Tumusiime finsihed second with 300 gross as the defending champion Joseph Cwinya-ai came third on 304.

Michael Tumusiime (with red cap) walks alongside caddies during the final round of action | Credit: Don Mugabi

Mehta Golf Club’s Godfrey Nsubuga (312) and Uganda Golf Club member Ibrahim Bagalana (313) completed the top 10.

The Pro-Am event will happen on Tuesday, 25th October 2022, a precursor to the main professionals’ event (26th to 29th October 2022).

The professional kitty is Shs. 100,000,000/=.

Part of the gallery on the final day of the 2022 Tusker Malt Uganda Amateur Golf Open | Credit: Don Mugabi

Cast of winners since 1932:

Amateur Category:

1932 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1933 – H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H.Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1934 – R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– R.W Hooker (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1935 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Club) 1936 – J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun)

– J.D Rankine (Uganda Golf Clun) 1937 – H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club)

– H. Davidson (Uganda Golf Club) 1938 – R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club)

– R.W Bun (Mombasa Golf Club) 1939 – J.E Higginson

– J.E Higginson 1940 – 1947 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1948 – D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club)

– D. F Stewart (Uganda Golf Club) 1949 – A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club)

– A.Q Roberts (Kitale Golf Club) 1950 – N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Uganda Golf Club) 1951 – N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club)

– N.C Elwell (Mwanza Golf Club) 1952 – J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club)

– J.R Cooke (Uganda Golf Club) 1953 – R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club)

– R.W Hooper (Nairobi Golf Club) 1954 – M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club)

– M.Johnson (Kabalae Golf Club) 1955 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1956 – J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club)

– J.R Oglive (Kitale Golf Club) 1957 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1958 – Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club)

– Brian Malone (Uganda Golf Club) 1959 – Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ian McAdam (Uganda Golf Club) 1960 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1961 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1962 – Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club)

– Mike Johnson (Mbale Golf Club) 1963 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1964 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1965 – Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club)

– Muhammed Rajab (Nairobi Golf Club) 1966 – John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Higginson (Uganda Golf Club) 1967 – I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club)

– I.Pattinson (Dar es Salaam Golf Club) 1968 – G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club)

– G.Burrows (Uganda Golf Club) 1969 – M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club)

– M.Rajab(Nairobi Golf Club) 1970 – M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club)

– M.Couma (Uganda Golf Club) 1971 – J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club)

– J. Kahugu (Sigona Golf Club) 1972 – Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club)

– Ben Okello (Masaka Golf Club) 1973 – Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club)

– Tom Taban (Uganda Golf Club) 1974 – Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club)

– Alex Okodan (Uganda Golf Club) 1975 – Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club)

– Ramathan Kayamba (Uganda Golf Club) 1976 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1977 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1978 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1979 – 1980 – NOT HELD

– NOT HELD 1981 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1982 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1983 – Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Uganda Golf Club) 1984 – John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Mucheru (Uganda Golf Club) 1985 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1986 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1987 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1988 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1989 – Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Allan Njoroge (Muthaiga Golf Club) 1990 – Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club)

– Dedan Kagonyera (Kabale Golf Club) 1991 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1992 – Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club)

– Juma Jaffer (Uganda Golf Club) 1993 – John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club)

– John Gavin (Uganda Golf Club) 1994 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1995 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1996 – Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club)

– Sadi Onito (Jinja Golf Club) 1997 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1998 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 1999 – Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Steven Birungi (Uganda Golf Club) 2000 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2001 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2002 – Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Deo Akope (Entebbe Golf Club) 2003 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2004 – David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club)

– David Odhiambo (Nyanza Golf Club) 2005 – Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club)

– Charles Yokwe (Jinja Golf Club) 2006 – Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Amos Kamya (Entebbe Golf Club) 2007 – Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club)

– Nicholas Rokoine (Muthaiga Golf Club) 2008 – George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club)

– George Olayo (Entebbe Golf Club) 2009 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2010 – Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club)

– Brian Mwesigwa (Kabale Golf Club) 2011 –Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club)

–Rogers Byaruhanga (Uganda Golf Club) 2012 – Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club)

– Phillip Kasozi (Uganda Golf Club) 2013 – Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Peter Ssendaula (Entebbe Golf Club) 2014 – Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club)

– Willy Deus Kitata (Entebbe Golf Club) 2015 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2016 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2017 – Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Rugumayo (Tooro Golf Club) 2018 – Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club)

– Ronald Otile (Tooro Golf Club) 2019 – Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club)

– Daniel Nduva (Nyali Golf and Country Club) 2020 – John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club)

– John Lejirma (Kenya Railway Golf Club) 2021 – Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club)

– Joseph Cwinya-ai (Tooro Golf Club) 2022 – Andrew Ssekibejja (Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort & Spa Club)