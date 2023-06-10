Overview: Left back Isa Mubiru had transferred to Vipers Sports Cub from army side Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club in the previous season.

Vipers Sports Club won their first ever domestic double to deservedly earn the tag “Salongo”, a Luganda dialect literally translated as “father of twins”.

Winning the 2022-2023 StarTimes Uganda Premier League and Stanbic Uganda Cup in the same season was a feat earlier achieved by rivals Sports Club Villa, Express and Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) back in the years.

Vipers Sports Club players celebrate the Stanbic Uganda Cup in Lira Credit: John Batanudde

For Vipers Sports Club, this was their sixth league crown and third title in the cup.

Among the consistent figures at the Kitende based entity was left back Isa Mubiru.

Mubiru transferred from army side Uganda People’s Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club in the previous season.

The diminutive hard-working-cum-courageous player was solid defensively and outstanding in attack as he maneuvered the left back flank.

Ashraf Mandela (Left) celebrates with Isa Mubiru

Vipers Sports Club being crowned champions of the 2022-2023 StarTimes Uganda Premier League

He has since attributed the success to a number of factors at hand.

“First of all, I am humbled for this double victory in the league and Uganda Cup. It took a lot of determination, hardwork from training sessions to matches proper. We had good preparations from our coaches and management with the right character and attitude to take on the opposition.” Mubiru revealed.

“We truly deserved this victory and congragulations to the entire team. All the players, management, staff and the fans had a special role to execute.” Mubiru who interchangeably played the left back role with Dissan Galiwango stated.

Vipers SC has now the Uganda Premier League on six counts in 2010, 2015, 2018, 2020, 2022 and lately 2023.

The Uganda Cup successes have come in the 2016, 2021 and 2023 seasons.

Vipers Sports Club has also won one super cup (2015) and one super 8 cup in 2019.

Meanwhile, the club has already embarked on preparations for the next season domestically and on the continent where they will play in the CAF Champions League.