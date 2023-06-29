2023 World Lacrosse Championships:

Classification Game:

Uganda 01-13 Switzerland

Round one:

Uganda 02-15 New Zealand

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes lost 01-13 to Switzerland during the 2he 2023 World Championship in San Diego, United States of America (USA).

This was the sixth defeat for Uganda at the world championship.

The Uganda Lacrosse Cranes had also lost 02-15 to New Zealand in round one.

Challenging group stages:

Uganda lost all the four group stage losses to Denmark (02-09), Wales (04-17), France (05-13) and Japan (00-18).

In the four group stage games, Uganda had scored 11 goals and conceded 57 goals.

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes during a group stage game against France. France won 15-03

Last four teams:

The main tournament has reached the semi-final stage.

These are Australia, Haudenosaunee, Canada and hosts United States of America.

Australia overcame England 10-05, Haudenosaunee recorded a 10-05 win against Japan, Canada humiliated Jamaica 20-01 and USA hammered Israel 19-03.

Uganda Lacrosse Cranes’ next game is the classification game against Denmark on Thursday, 29th June 2023.

Denmark lost 05-11 to Austria during Wednesday’s classification duel.

Uganda versus Denmark will determine who takes positions 29th or 30th.

Uganda Lacrosse senior men’s national team

Goalkeepers : Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu

: Andrew Asimwe, Allan Amone, Daniel Otimu Defenders : Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng

: Innocent Anyala, Benard Otim, Phillips Max, Damson Lyaleng Long speed midfielders : Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan

: Chris Palanda, Micheal Ochan Defensive midfielders : Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech

: Solomon Adiyo, Francis Odong, Martin Komakech Midfielders : Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng

: Roger Anywar, Keith Lubangakene, Owen Waluku, John Brian Mukaga, Yosef Ngowe, Paul Mbusa, Edward Komakech, Aaron Lyaleng Attackers: Swaibu Meliga, Benjamin Ojok, Faisal Nsubuga, Finn Phillips