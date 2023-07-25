Three circuits in, and the Nile Special Rugby Sevens Series 2023 table is beginning to look familiar.

Pirates, Kobs, and Heathens have already put some daylight between themselves and the rest of the series. Hippos is leading the chasing pack of Buffaloes, Rhinos, and Mongers. And the bottom three, rather unsurprisingly, comprises Walukuba, Rams, and Warriors.

Going into the Rujumba 7s last week, eight points separated Pirates and Kobs at the top. But the gap shrunk by two points after the latter beat the former in the Cup Semifinal on Sunday afternoon.

At the bottom, it was a tie (at twelve points) between Rams and Warriors. However, Rams worked upwards to qualify for the Cup quarterfinals as Warriors slid further down in the Challenge Cup.

From the Rujumba 7s, the biggest movers were Rhinos and Mongers who leapfrogged Impis and Walukuba Barbarians into sixth and seventh places respectively. Mongers’ colourful performance was rewarded with their first appearance in the Cup quarterfinals. And on the other hand, Impis’ poor show condemned them to the Challenge Cup for the first time in this series.

The series will now head to Fort Portal for the Tooro 7s circuit which will be played from July 29-30 at Buhinga Football Stadium.