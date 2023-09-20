Overview: Jinja North United eyes promotion to the Uganda Premier League for the 2024-2025 season.

Creative midfielder Nicholas Luzige penned a year-long deal with FUFA Big League entity Jinja North United Football Club.

Luzige has been a fulcrum and influential at his former side Ndejje University Football Club.

He is expected to make the long awaited debut at Jinja North United this Thursday, 21st September 2023 as they play away from home against seasoned Boma at the Masindi stadium.

Luzige’s experience, expertise and unquestionable skills on the ball will definitely spur the club coached by Sadiq Sempigi.

Nicholas Luzige smiles

Nicholas Luzige

Other signings:

Meanwhile, the busy transfer window for Jinja North United Football Club also witnessed the arrival of a number of players in the different departments on the field of play.

These include; attacking midfielder Huud Salim, goalkeeper Isaac Mukiibi, left back Isaac Kizza, Michael Kibi Kimera (midfielder), Lawrence “Blessed” Ndugga (midfielder and forward), Bronson Nsubuga Sserumira (midfielder), Shaban Wasswa (defender), Hakim Magombe (defender), Huud Salim (midfielder), Deo “Kante” Isejja (holding midfielder), among others.

They visit Booma FC at the Masindi stadium for the first game of the season.