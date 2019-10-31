Richard Wasswa Bbosa has resigned the head coaching duties at Uganda Premier League outfit Tooro United Football Club with immediate effect.

Bbosa confirmed the resignation on Wednesday evening moments after the club’s humbling 3-0 away loss to Onduparaka at the Green Light Stadium, Arua.

“I have resigned as Tooro United Football Club head coach. In fact, I had already resigned before the kick off of this match (against Onduparaka). Management has not been so supportive and I can not tolerate such conditions” Bbosa noted after the match.

The former Uganda Cranes holding midfielder has been with Tooro United FC since 2017 when the club was still known as Soana Football Club.

Before he crossed to Tooro United, he had previously had spells at Sports Club Villa and Express Football Club, as well as with the Uganda National U-23 team.

Last season, he guided the club to a respectable fourth position, a feat that witnessed management renew his employment contract until 2020.

This term, the club changed management with Smart “Akiiki” Obed handing over to Ssesanga at the very beginning of the 2019 – 2020 season.

They have blown cold and hot posting in a inconsistent results home and away.

The 2-1 home loss to BUL at their St Paul’s Seminary fortress weeks ago was envisaged by many as the turning point of misfortunes at the club.

Allegedly, players and officials demand close to three months in arrears of salaries and allowances.

To add insult to injury, training of the club has also been inconsistent because of the alleged unavailability of transport allowances.

To add insult to injury, the club only traveled over 500KM to Arua for the Onduparaka game on match day and most of the players feet were swollen.

Who could take over?

Assistant coach Eric “Kawoowo” Ndifuna could temporarily take over the club but it remains unclear whether he will stay at the club because he is Bbosa’s right hand man for a long time.

Other available options include Alex Mulibanga Gitta and Charles Ayiekoh Lukula, both of whom remain unattached to any top tier club.

Efforts to talk to the top club managers turned futile after their known phone contacts could not be easily available.

Tooro United FC will face Mbarara City this coming Sunday at the St Paul Seminary Play ground on 3rd November 2019.