In a rare show of sportsmanship and unity, Mbarara City Football Club chairperson Mwine Mpaka has donated Shs 2,700,000 to help in the renovation process of the Nyamityobora Stadium.

The money will be used to purchase 15 rolls of chain link as perimeter fencing is put around the stadium whose playing surface has been graded, levelled and regreened.

The Nyamityobora Playground is situated in Nyamityobora ward, Kakooba division (Mbarara City South Division), Mbarara City in Western Uganda.

Of late, the playing surface had a complete overhaul where the surface was graded once again, levelled before the gruelling process of grass planting.

At the same time, the internal perimeter fencing is being worked upon to serve the purpose of protecting the players and team officials from fans (spectators).

The money donated by Mpaka will, therefore, be used to purchase 15 rolls of chain link to serve the purpose of the internal perimeter fencing.

Mwine Mpaka (middle) hands over the Shs 2,700,000 to the Nyamityobora officials

This gallant and diligent work on the Nyamityobora stadium is been executed by passionate fans and well-wishers as overseen by area local leaders of Nyamityobora political arm, spearheaded by Muzamiru Ssekajja, the interim chairman of Nyamityobora Football Club, vice chairman Hajji Yahaya Ssemugenze among others.

The grass-planting drive and the chain-link execution is expected to be done and dusted by August 2020.

The playing surface may be ready by the second round of the 2020/21 football season.

The recent development on the Nyamityobora Playground during the current countrywide lockdown period comes at a time when refurbishment has become a norm.

Right from Kiryadongo at the Boma Playground, St George Stadium in Tororo, Busia, Entebbe Works, Uganda Clays Kajjansi, Kitubulu Tanda, Gadaffi Playground – Jinja, Entebbe Police, Wampewo, Entebbe Nakiwogo Banga Playground, MUBS-Nakawa, Entebbe Kiwafu, Soroti Playground, Nkumba University and many others, a couple of playing fields have been uplifted by fencing, leveling, grading, regreening, sanitary facilities and dressing rooms as well.

A face-lift on the Mandela National Stadium, Namboole is also expected to start soon under the joint effort of the Ministries of Works & Transport as well as that of Education & Sports.