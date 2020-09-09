Lethal forward Ibra Nsimbe has officially extended the employment contract at Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) Football Club.

Nsimbe, 21, signed a three year employment contract that will keep him at the Tororo based club until 2023.

The newly promoted club, also known as the Flying Eagles made the announcement on Wednesday, September 9, 2020.

We are delighted to announce Nsimbe Ibra has signed a three year extension to his contract with the club, with the option for a further year. MYDA Football Club Statement

Ibra Nsimbe pens the dotted lines on the employment contaractt MYDA Football Club

Nsimbe was played a pivotal role for MYDA in the promotion to the Uganda Premier League, scoring 9 goals to his name as he top scored the Elgon group of the FUFA Big League.

He has expressed the sheer love for the club and re-affirms the commitment to the club.

I am happy where I am. I love MYDA Football Club and this is my home. I am going to work tirelessly to see that we are at the top flight of the league. Ibra Nsimbe, Striker

Ibra Nsimbe in action against Wakiso Giants at the Kabaka Kyabaggu Stadium. Wakiso Giants won 5-0 in the Uganda Cup round of 16 (Credit: John Batanudde)

Nsimbe was very instrumental in Bukedi Province’s surge for silverware last season, scoring 6 goals as Bukedi fell to Acholi in the FUFA Drum final.

Ibra Nsimbe featured for Bukedi Province in the 2019 FUFA Drum Tournament (Credit: David Isabrye)

Other signings:

He joins other players as striker Eric Mutebi who recently penned an extension following a grey season that was decimated by injuries.

Other new signings include; towering midfielder Amos Etoju, Waiswa Kasango, experienced defender Yakubu Ramathan and workaholic midfielder Isaac Mweru Doka.

They are also reportedly in the final stages to get former Sports Club Villa forward Yubu Bogere.

The Flying Eagles are preparing for their debut season in the Uganda Premier League for the 2020/21 season whose kick-off is ear-marked for October 2020.

Their head coach Abdul Samadu Musafiri is a known preacher of free passing football, as manifested by his previous work at Sadolin Paints and Jinja Municipal Council Hippos.