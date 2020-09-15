Holding midfielder Sam “Tiyo” Kintu has signed a two year employment contract with newly promoted Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

The development was confirmed by his representative Fred Namanya on Monday, 14th September 2020.

“My client Sam Kintu has signed a two year contract with UPDF Football Club” Namanya stated.

Kintu joins as a free agent from relegated Proline Football Club.

Sam ‘Tiyo’ Kintu (right) battling for possession with Albert Mugisa Credit: © Kawowo Sports | JOHN BATANUDDE

The hard working player joins left footed midfielder Simon Mbaziira, experienced defender Ronnie Kisekka, former KCCA and Proline midfielder Ibrahim Wammanah, James Begisa, goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera, Gadafi Gadihno and the like.

The army side last week released over 10 players and retained goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo, Ronald Owinyi, Andrew Waiswa, Najib Tusaba, Christopher Kawuga, Denis Ssekitoleko (team captain), Robert Nakyenalire and left footed winger Ezekiel Katende.

The released crop has striker Fred Kalanzi, Sydney Ssenyonga, Junior Akena, Moses Kamya Mukwaya, Enock Omakira, Titus Lubega, Jose Maria Lubega, Davis Kamista, Godwin Kawaga, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Emmanuel Egau, Abasi Kiberu, Roger Milla Ahumuza and Tugume.

The club is also in negotiations with goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa, left back Isa Mubiru, Dickens Okwir, Charles Ssebutinde, Rashid Agau, Abdul Noor Lukwata, Duncan Ssemakula and a graduate player, Joseph Bright Vuni from Young Simba.

UPDF was directly promoted to the top tier division after topping the Rwenzori group of the FUFA Big League.

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) was top of the Elgon group before the season was ended abruptly because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The third club will be determined via a promotional play-off with four clubs; Ndejje University, Kataka, Kibogoa Young and Kitara competing for that one slot

UPDF management recently named head coach Kefa Kisala who replaced Steven Bogere.

Kisala is expected to name a new assistant coach after Simeon Masaba left for Wakiso Giants.

Ssaka Mpiima stays as the team trainer.