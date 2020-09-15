Pius Ngabo will deputize Kefa Kisala at Uganda Peoples’ Defence Forces (UPDF) Football Club.

The newly promoted army side has been searching for the suitable person to deputize Kisala after Simeon Masaba left the job last week.

Now, Ngabo, a CAF “B” licensed tactician is the preferred choice of assistant by head coach Kisala at the army side.

Pius Ngabo (left) with Kefa Kisala

This comes after former Uganda Cranes international Masaba who had been introduced earlier on departed for “greener pastures” at Wakiso Giants Football Club where he will deputize Douglas Bamweyana.

Ngabo reunites with Kisala after the pair had worked together at Express Football at the start of the 2018-18 season.

Besides working at Express, Ngabo has also worked at Police FC as assistant to Abdallah Mubiru, All Winners Football Academy and he is current head coach of International University of East Africa (IUEA).

Now, Ngabo is the first assistant as Saka Mpiima remains the trainer.

Pius Ngabo

Other coaches who had been tipped for this job include Richard Tamale Kiwanuka Pinto, a UEFA high level holder and CAF “B” licensed Sadiq Ssempigi.

At the moment Tamale is unattached whilst Ssempigi is assistant coach to Brian Ssenyondo at Mbarara City.

UPDF is busy beefing up their team with key additions and former Express, Proline holding midfielder Sam “Tiyo” Kintu is the latest signing.

Others include; Simon Mbaziira, experienced defender Ronnie Kisekka, former KCCA and Proline midfielder Ibrahim Wammanah, James Begisa, goalkeeper Tonny Kyamera, Gadafi Gadihno and the like.

The army side last week released over 10 players who included striker Fred Kalanzi, Sydney Ssenyonga, Junior Akena, Moses Kamya Mukwaya, Enock Omakira, Titus Lubega, Jose Maria Lubega, Davis Kamista, Godwin Kawaga, Abdul-Karim Kasule, Emmanuel Egau, Abasi Kiberu, Roger Milla Ahumuza and Tugume.

Retained from old crop:

From the team that played last season, they have retained goalkeeper Douglas Kisembo, Ronald Owinyi, Andrew Waiswa, Najib Tusaba, Christopher Kawuga, Denis Ssekitoleko (team captain), Robert Nakyenalire and left footed winger Ezekiel Katende.

The club is also in negotiations with goalkeeper Yusuf Wasswa, left back Isa Mubiru, Dickens Okwir, Charles Ssebutinde, Rashid Agau, Abdul Noor Lukwata, Duncan Ssemakula and a graduate player, Joseph Bright Vuni from Young Simba.

UPDF was directly promoted to the top tier division after topping the Rwenzori group of the FUFA Big League.

Malaba Youth Development Association (MYDA) was top of the Elgon group before the season was ended abruptly because of the Coronavirus pandemic.

The third club will be determined via a promotional play-off with four clubs; Ndejje University, Kataka, Kibogoa Young and Kitara competing for that one slot.