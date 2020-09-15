Forward Solomon Walusimbi has signed a two year employment contract at Uganda Prisons run out-fit, Maroons Football Club.

Walusimbi signed the contract extension documentations on Tuesday, 15th September 2020.

“I am humbled to extend my stay at Maroons Football Club for another two years. First, I will work together with my teammates to ensure that we get promoted to the Uganda Premier League as I also develop further as a player” Walusimbi disclosed to Kawowo Sports.

Solomon Walusimbi signs onto the employment contract papers

For over three weeks, Walusimbi has been engaged in talks with the Prisons management for conducive talks and conditions until the two year duration as well as other terms were agreed upon.

Walusimbi is a comfortable party in the final third of the opposition with options as a creative midfielder, wide player, a lead striker or false nine.

Maroons’s Solomon Walusimbi shields the ball away from Mbarara City’s Hilary Mukundane. (Photo: David Isabirye)

He joins midfielder Emmanuel Olinga who signed a three year contract extension recently.

Other players as skipper Maxwell Okello, Yahya Luti, Sydney Chika have all signed contract extensions.

Under head coach Charles Ayiekoh Lukula who has just confirmed Sadik Wassa as goalkeeping coach, Maroons has tried to convince all their former players to stay.

Others as goalkeeper Emmanuel Akol, Ceaser Olega, kingpin defender Edgar Sharp Bwogi and Davis Mayanja still have valid employment contracts, with the urge to serve the club above self.

Roving right back Eddie Kapampa returned from a season-long loan spell at Tooro United, same as Ronald Orombi, Isaac Otto, Junior Amanya and Chika.

Teenager goalkeeper Walter Chandia, 16, was promoted from the junior ranks of the team.

New Recruits:

The new players at the club include; goalkeeper Amir Nalugoda (from Luweero United), holding midfielder Nelson Mandela who joined from Jinja City’s Uganda Premier League club Busoga United and a host of others.

Out of the club:

Goalkeeper Hannington Ssebwalunyo, midfielder Felix Okot, and the 2019-20 league top scorer Steven Desse Mukwala have left for greener pastures.

Both Ssebwalunyo and Mukwala have joined the tax collector’s club, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA) FC.

The new FUFA Big League season is tentatively earmarked to kick off on 29th October 2020.