We have come to the final week and day of what has been a rather uneventful year. Everything came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic that swept across the globe. For Ugandan rugby, we have had close to 9 months of no rugby, and we are still counting. However, that doesn’t mean the year was without any activity.

Here, I revisit some of the key events that occurred within Ugandan rugby this year from January until December.

January

Rugby returns from a month-long Christmas break. Mongers are awarded a walkover after Impis’ requests for postponement of the fixture fall on deaf ears.

Rams beat Black Pirates at home for the first time ever.

When two elephants (URU and Impis) fought, the grass (Rams) suffered. The Mulago doctors are kicked out from Makerere Rugby Grounds and seek refuge at Kyadondo.

Impis v Rams

February

Uganda Men’s Sevens showcase at the inaugural HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.

Women’s championships in central, northern and eastern regions kick off.

March

Samiya Ayikoru joins Kenya Mwamba Ladies RFC.

The inaugural Mileke Aredo Memorial Shield match between Kobs and Warriors is played. Kobs lift the title.

The coronavirus pandemic reaches Uganda. Sports is shut down until further notice. URU suspends all rugby in the country.

Kings Park Stadium, months into the lockdown.

May

URU and Nile Special Stout extend food relief to players and clubs.

Philip Wokorach signs for A.S.B.C Rugby, a French Federal One division club.

June

Rugby Africa cancels 2020 international season.

HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series cancelled.

September

URU hands over PPEs and sanitisation facilities to clubs.

COVId-19 suspension on sport lifted by the government. However, SOPS set for resumption not affordable for rugby. Thus, the sport remains under lockdown.

October

URU cancels 2020 season, names respective leagues champions but declares no relegation/promotion. Sets a possible return for rugby in January 2021.

Heathens players celebrate with the league trophy and winners medals | Credit: Uganda Rugby Union

November

Heathens receive winners’ medals and trophy for 2019/20 season.

Pius Ogena and Samiya Ayikoru receive their awards for USPA Male and Female Players of the Year respectively at the USPA Gala.

December