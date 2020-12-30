We have come to the final week and day of what has been a rather uneventful year. Everything came to a standstill due to the coronavirus pandemic that swept across the globe. For Ugandan rugby, we have had close to 9 months of no rugby, and we are still counting. However, that doesn’t mean the year was without any activity.
Here, I revisit some of the key events that occurred within Ugandan rugby this year from January until December.
January
- Rugby returns from a month-long Christmas break. Mongers are awarded a walkover after Impis’ requests for postponement of the fixture fall on deaf ears.
- Rams beat Black Pirates at home for the first time ever.
- When two elephants (URU and Impis) fought, the grass (Rams) suffered. The Mulago doctors are kicked out from Makerere Rugby Grounds and seek refuge at Kyadondo.
February
- Uganda Men’s Sevens showcase at the inaugural HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series.
- Women’s championships in central, northern and eastern regions kick off.
March
- Samiya Ayikoru joins Kenya Mwamba Ladies RFC.
- The inaugural Mileke Aredo Memorial Shield match between Kobs and Warriors is played. Kobs lift the title.
- The coronavirus pandemic reaches Uganda. Sports is shut down until further notice. URU suspends all rugby in the country.
May
- URU and Nile Special Stout extend food relief to players and clubs.
- Philip Wokorach signs for A.S.B.C Rugby, a French Federal One division club.
June
- Rugby Africa cancels 2020 international season.
- HSBC World Rugby Sevens Challenger Series cancelled.
September
- URU hands over PPEs and sanitisation facilities to clubs.
- COVId-19 suspension on sport lifted by the government. However, SOPS set for resumption not affordable for rugby. Thus, the sport remains under lockdown.
October
- URU cancels 2020 season, names respective leagues champions but declares no relegation/promotion. Sets a possible return for rugby in January 2021.
November
- Heathens receive winners’ medals and trophy for 2019/20 season.
- Pius Ogena and Samiya Ayikoru receive their awards for USPA Male and Female Players of the Year respectively at the USPA Gala.
December
- World Rugby announces that Olympics Repechage will be held in June in Monaco.