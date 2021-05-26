Stanbic Uganda Cup 2021 (Round of 16 (Return Leg):

Kigezi Home Boyz 1-2 BUL (*BUL qualified 4-2 on aggregate)

Quarter-final (1st Leg):

Vipers 1-1 Sports Club Villa

The full list for all the 2021 Uganda Cup quarterfinalists was completed on Tuesday, 25th May 2021 with the confirmation of Jinja-based BUL Football Club.

BUL beat FUFA Big League entity Kigezi Home Boyz 2-1 during the return leg for the Round of 16 contest at the Kabale Municipal Stadium thus qualifying 4-2 on aggregate.

Second-half substitutes Musa Esenu and teenager Owen Mukisa cancelled out Jonathan Mukisa’s earlier opener as Alex Isabirye’s side sealed the quarterfinal berth.

BUL head coach Alex Isabirye congratulates Owen Mukisa (Credit: BUL FC Media)

BUL had earlier eliminated Blacks Power at the Round of 32 and will now face the 2019 Uganda Cup winners Proline in the quarterfinals.

Proline overcame Mbale Heroes 3-1 on aggregate during the two legged round of 16 contest.

Coached by Anthony Bongole, Proline will host the first leg in the quarterfinals this Friday, 28th May 2021 at the MTN Omondi Stadium.

Other quarterfinalists include Vipers, Sports Club Villa, Kampala Capital Authority (KCCA), Police, Uganda Revenue Authority (URA), Police, and Wakiso Giants.

Meanwhile, Vipers and Sports Club Villa played to a 1-all draw during the opening leg of the first quarterfinal played at the St Mary’s Stadium, Kitende on Tuesday, 25th May 2021.

Substitute Lawrence Tezikya scored Vipers’ opener before a late-late equalizer by Ronald Ssekiganda.

SC Villa’s Sadam Masereka and Ronald Ssekiganda in action against Vipers at the St Mary’s Stadium (Credit: John Batanudde)

Stanbic Bank is the main sponsor of this annual tournament, joined by paints gurus; Kansai Plascon.

National broadcaster UBC TV and the sister channel, Star Television came on board to televise at least a match per match day.

The FUFA Executive committee confirmed that the Kitara region will host this year’s Uganda Cup final match at the Masindi Municipal Stadium.

Completed Round of 16 Matches

Uganda Cup (formerly Kakungulu cup) Winners since 1971