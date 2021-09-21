Forward Nelson Senkatuka is back home, at parent side Soltilo Bright Stars Football Club.

The forward has been playing in Morocco at Moghreb Athlétic de Tétouan Sports Club since 2019.

The decision to return home follows unsuccessful attempt to cross to Ethiopian giants St George Football Club.

At Soltilo Bright Stars, Senkatuka was not only a team captain but also had established a cult status having scored 34 goals in as many as 60 games played between 2017-2019.

He had earlier featured at Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) for the 2015-2016 season scoring four times in 16 outings.

The following season (2016-2017), he played at Proline where he scored 11 goals in 25 games before moving to Soltilo Bright Stars in the subsequent season.

Nelson Senkatuka (left) with Soltilo Bright Stars majority share holder Keisuke Honda Credit: N.S

His youth career was at Hope Doves Kampala, Erith and Belverdere (Ryman Football League in the United Kingdom, 2014) as well as Cranes United in the Essex Alliance Football League (2014-2015).

He is expected to re-ignite the fire power at the club at a timing their top scorer from the previous season Samuel Ssekamatte Kayongo left for newly promoted Arua Hill.

Nelson Senkatuka features at the Championship of African Nations in 2018 hosted by Morocco

Senkatuka is the other confirmed name on the transfer deadline day alongside teenager Ivan Irinimbabazi who was promoted from the junior team ranks.

Other new faces are; goalkeeper Emmanuel Derrick Were, Japanese midfielder Kazuto Kushida, Uganda U-17 right back Isa Bugembe, goalkeeper Hassan Matovu and defensive midfielder Fiat Cleophas, winger Medi Kyeyune.

The club released goalkeeper Godwin Kiwanuka Bbule, left back Ronald “Jajja Walu” Nkonge and forward Samuel Kayongo Ssekamatte, among others.