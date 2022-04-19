1st Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) Women Games:

Woodball:

Gold: Makerere University (270 Points)

Makerere University (270 Points) Silver: Bishop Stuart (276 Points)

Bishop Stuart (276 Points) Bronze : Busitema University (284 Points)

: Busitema University (284 Points) 4th Place: US International University (355 Points)

The first edition of the Federation of Eastern Africa University Sports (FEAUS) women games successfully climaxed at Busitema University.

Makerere University won the most games at this championship, including woodball to take the overall title out of 9 universities that took part.

The winners had the likes of Anita Nakyazze, Cecilia Akiror, Sakiinah Tendo and Joy Agatha Auma.

The victorious side managed 270 points, 6 better of second placed Bishop Stuart.

Makerere University woodball Team celebrates their success at the 2022 FEAUS Women Games in Busitema (Credit: David Isabirye)

Bishop Stuart’s team was composed of Rebecca Nasasira, Joan Kyatuhaire, Ritah Nyesiga and Alinius Atukunda.

The hosts (Busitema University) were 14 points adrift of the champions.

Bridget Amanyio, Caroline Atim, Martha Apoo and Loy Angella Atai made team Busitema.

In the fourth place was Kenya’s United States International University (USIU) with 355 points.

USIU’s team had Ritah Mbabazi, Cynthia Anena, Duruchillah Adah Adeke and Tasha Mapenzi.

Anita Nakyazze, the MVP Woodball at 2022 FEAUS Women Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

Outstanding Individual Players:

Makerere University Anita Nakyazze scored 62 and 54 over two rounds for a combined tally of 116 to take the Most Valuable Player (MVP) gong.

Bishop Stuart’s Rebecca Nasasira came second with 67 and 61 (128) as another Makerere University player Cecilia Akiror was third with 68, 65 (133).

The top ten also had Joy Agatha Auma (136), Bridget Amaniyo (137), Ritah Nyesiga (142), Joan Kyatuhire (146), Sakiinah Tendo (147), Alinius Atukunda (71) and Caroline Atukunda (72).

Doubles:

Busitema University came top in the doubles category as Bridget Amaniyo and Prossy Natuhwera combined for 63 strokes.

Bishop Stuart University was second in this category (Ritah Nyesiga and Alinius Atukunda) with 71 strokes and Makerere University’s Sheiflah Barigye and Stellah Nakirijja scored 75 strokes.

The two-day championship witnessed Makerere University take overall title with 5 gold, 3 silver and one bronze medal.

Makerere University with overall at 2022 FEAUS Women Games (Credit: David Isabirye)

Besides woodball, Makerere also got gold in Lawn Tennis, Chess, Rugby and Table Tennis.

Makerere University had silver medals in Handball, Netball, Scrabble with a bronze in swimming.

Hosts Busitema University were second overall with two gold medals in Netball and Athletics; silver in Chess, Volleyball and Basketball.

Bishop Stuart University celebrate with their third overall trophy at the 2022 FEAUS Women Games

Mbarara City based Bishop Stuart University had gold medals in Volleyball and Soccer.

Kenya’s United States International University USIU-Africa came fourth and Kyambogo University completed the top five.

Others universities were Daystar (6th), Maseno (7th), Kisii (8th) and Kumi University.

Most of the games were held at the Busitema campus sports complex.

Athletics and Swimming were conducted in Tororo and Lawn Tennis was played in Mbale city.

State Minister for Foreign Affairs (Regional Cooperation) Hon. John Mulimba was chief guest.

Hon Mulimba represented the First Lady who also doubles as the Minister of Education & Sports.

Before the games, there was a gender round table forum with rich discussions on how to break the gender bias and inequality during sports events.